Oman Air grounds some aircraft and adjusts flight schedules amid supply chain delays

Oman Air has temporarily ground some of its aircraft and adjusted flight schedules due to supply chain challenges globally, it said on Thursday.

The state-owned airline added that it is working with manufacturers to return the affected fleet to operation and minimise passenger impact.

“Like many airlines, we are currently facing global supply chain challenges, which have resulted in the temporary grounding of a limited number of our aircraft. Accordingly, adjustments have been made to the schedules of some of our planned flights,” the carrier said in a post on social media platform X on Thursday.

"We take even minor disruptions seriously when it comes to our guests’ experience. A small number of guests have experienced temporary schedule adjustments due to industry-wide supply chain challenges," Oman Air said in a statement to The National.

The airline said it is immediately reorganising the bookings of affected guests on to alternative flights, which is a standard procedure.

Global airlines are grappling with years-long aircraft backlogs with manufacturers Boeing and Airbus, compounded by continuing supply chain disruptions that began during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The aviation industry’s supply chain is under intense pressure. Aircraft deliveries fell to just 1,254 in 2024 – about 30 per cent below pre-Covid peaks – while the backlog swelled to a record 17,000 jets, up from a backlog of around 13,000 aircraft annually between 2010 and 2019, according to a report by the International Air Transport Association (Iata) last month.

Engine issues alone have grounded hundreds of aircraft, leaving airlines short of capacity. Supply chain challenges will cost the airline industry more than $11 billion in 2025, the report found.

Oman Air expressed regret for inconveniences resulting from change in flight schedules and said it was committed to the safety and comfort of its guests and crew members.

Oman Air chief executive Con Korfiatis said the airline's cost base post-Covid is going through the roof. Photo: Oman Air

Speaking at the Skift Global East Forum last month, Oman Air chief executive Con Korfiatis said: “If you look at historical air fares in real terms, they decline, but our cost base post-Covid is going through the roof. Engines have doubled in cost for maintenance, almost tripled for some of the aircraft types.

“We’ve got delays in deliveries. All our supply-side costs have gone up, airport rates have gone up … but everybody wants the air fares to continue to decrease. At some point, that can reach a breaking point. So, we’ve got some significant challenges ahead of us as an industry.”

Mr Korfiatis said last year that the company is cutting unprofitable routes, simplifying its fleet, reducing costs and resizing its workforce as part of a turnaround plan to "fix foundations" before returning to growth.

The airline aims to break even by 2027 as part of a restructuring plan that began at the end of 2023, he said.

