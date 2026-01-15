Guide to 25 Jump Street, Dubai's new licensed area

Dubai’s newest dining and nightlife destination, 25 Jump Street, officially opens on Friday. Located in the One Central business district besides the 25hours Hotel Dubai – from which it takes its name – the pedestrian-friendly street brings together a mix of licensed restaurants, bars and a comedy club. These new venues will join Cinema Akil in 25hours, an outpost of the UAE’s pioneering independent arthouse cinema.

Here is what to expect.

LucyLu

Cuisine: Asian

This Beirut-born speakeasy-style restaurant leans into a moody, late-night atmosphere. More supper club than formal dining room, it focuses on pan-Asian small plates and comfort dishes designed for sharing, alongside a strong drinks selection. It’s a place that comes alive after dark, rather than a conventional dinner spot.

Le Trottoir de Paloma

Cuisine: French

Le Trottoir de Paloma serves French cuisine. Photo: Le Trottoir de Paloma

Another concept with roots in Beirut, Le Trottoir de Paloma takes its cues from relaxed Parisian neighbourhood cafes. The menu centres on familiar French staples – think steak frites, omelettes, salads and classic desserts – served in an unfussy, all-day setting suited to casual meals rather than special occasions.

Yubi

Cuisine: Japanese

Yubi is Dubai's first handroll bar. Photo: Yubi

Yubi is billed as the UAE’s first home-grown handroll bar, created by chef Reif Othman. Named after the Japanese word for “finger”, the concept revolves around freshly prepared handrolls meant to be eaten by hand, with a compact menu and a casual, counter-style setup.

Joe & The Juice

Cuisine: International

The Copenhagen-born Joe & The Juice brings its familiar mix of smoothies, juices, sandwiches and light meals to the street. Photo: Joe & The Juice

Copenhagen juice and cafe chain brings its familiar mix of smoothies, juices, sandwiches and light meals to the street. It’s a functional option for quick bites, casual meetings or a coffee stop between venues.

Junk

Cuisine: Street food

Founded in Paris in 2021, Junk is known for its smash burgers and stripped-back menu. Photo: Junk

Founded in Paris in 2021, Junk is known for its smash burgers and stripped-back menu. Diners can customise the number of patties, from single to five-stack burgers, served in soft buns with a focus on simplicity rather than novelty.

Esco-bar

Cuisine: Mexican

At Esco-bar, the focus is on cocktails, music and a social atmosphere. Photo: Esco-bar

This Latin-inspired bar and restaurant opens its second Dubai location here, following its Palm Jumeirah outpost. The focus is on drinks, music and a social atmosphere, with a menu built around warm, bold flavours rather than formal dining.

Em Sherif Deli

Cuisine: Lebanese

Em Sherif Deli is a pared-back extension of the well-known Em Sherif brand. Photo: Em Sherif

A pared-back extension of the well-known Em Sherif brand, this deli-style concept offers ready-to-eat Lebanese favourites alongside grab-and-go options such as sandwiches, salads and sweets. It’s positioned more for convenience than long sit-down meals.

Lady Bird

Cuisine: International

Lady Bird is a small, relaxed bar designed for casual drinks and conversation. Photo: Lady Bird

A compact, relaxed venue suited to casual gatherings and easy conversation. The emphasis is on drinks, small plates and an open-air terrace that works well for early evenings and laid-back nights.

Antika

Cuisine: Levantine

Antika brings its familiar blend of Levantine food, live entertainment and decorative interiors to a new location at 25hours Hotel, having moved from DIFC. Known for its music-led evenings and theatrical setting, it’s geared towards dinner-and-a-show crowds rather than quiet dining.

19 Sixty-Four by McGettigans

Irish pub McGettigan’s is expanding its wine bar concept with another location. A more refined offshoot of the pub brand, the space leans towards a curated beverage list while keeping the relaxed, approachable feel McGettigan’s is known for. Expect light plates designed for sharing and an atmosphere for lingering conversations.

Pepperoni Comedy Club

Pepperoni Comedy Club is a part diner, part comedy venue. Photo: Pepperoni Comedy Club

Part diner, part comedy venue, Pepperoni pairs stand-up shows with crowd-pleasing comfort food such as pizza and pasta. The focus is firmly on entertainment, with food playing a supporting role in a lively, informal setting.

Cinema Akil in 25hours

Cinema Akil in 25hours. Photo: Cinema Akil

Open since 2023, this branch of independent cinema Cinema Akil includes a concession area, a rotating retail pop-up space and a 72-seat theatre. Programming ranges from arthouse releases to cult classics, offering an alternative to mainstream multiplexes.