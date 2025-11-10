New Mexican restaurants in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, from fine dining options to authentic street food spots

Mexican food is not new to the UAE, there are stalwarts on the country's culinary scene that include Maria Bonita's in Dubai, Burro Blanco across the UAE and Maya by Chef Richard Sandoval.

But the cuisine seems to be having something of a resurgence in popularity, with a host of restaurants poised to open in the coming weeks, and plenty more having already opened this year.

Here's our round-up of new Mexican food to try in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Coming soon

Sobremesa, Dubai

Located in Souk Al Bahar, with a view of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain, Sobremesa has been opened by chef Marco Ferreira, with restaurateurs Daniil Chakmin and Hekim Setdarov.

The 60-cover dining room is decorated with minimalist, neutral decor. The charcoal grill smoked menu features a selection of Mexican-Spanish favourites, with highlights that include homemade tortillas; a truffled quesadilla with Oaxaca cheese, mushrooms and avocado salsa; and duck carnitas tacos.

The restaurant’s name doesn’t have a direct English translation, but essentially means conversation over a long, lazy meal.

Originally due to open in October, the opening of the much-anticipated restaurant has been delayed until later this month.

Cocina Tres, Dubai

An exciting new concept from the team behind Honeycomb Hi-Fi and Miss Lily’s, is expected to open this month.

No images of the restaurant at the Pullman Dubai Downtown have been shared yet, but the design promises to be “vibrant” and inspired by the work of Mexican architect Luis Barragan. The menu is focused on coastal Mexican cuisine, with fresh ceviche, wood-fire grilled plates, and hand-ground tortillas.

Canary Beach, Dubai

Canary Club in JLT is well known for its culinary fusion of Japanese and Mexican cuisine, and now the team is poised to open a beach club at Club Vista Mare on Palm Jumeirah.

With a sushi-focused half of the menu, it’s far from an authentic Mexican experience, but the Amjad Barakat, Jamal Wick and Joey Ghazal collaboration promises a menu of fresh crudos, served alongside the popular Canary guacamole in a beachfront location.

The opening date is yet to be announced.

Now open

Eclipse Terrace Lounge, Abu Dhabi

Eclipse Terrace Lounge at the Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island. Photo: Four Seasons

Located at the Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island, Eclipse Terrace Lounge isn't new, but it has reopened with a brand new Mexican menu.

Kicking off in mid-October, the venue is serving a Colores y Sabores menu, which promises to be a "vibrant twist on Mexican street food".

The menu includes annatto-marinated tacos, crispy cod bites and a flan de elote. And Thursdays are now Taco Thursdays, from 7pm until 10pm, with unlimited tacos on offer at live cooking stations for Dh195 per person.

Esco-bar, Dubai

Esco-bar has a loyal following at its Palm West Beach location, but the Mexican restaurant and bar has opened a new outpost at 25 Jump Street in Dubai One Central. With a vibrant atmosphere, the food veers more on the Tex-Mex end of the culinary scale, think fajitas and loaded nachos, than truly authentic Mexican flavours. But the atmosphere delivers in true Mexican style.

A new hot-spot, 25 Jump Street is also home to fast food joint Junk Burger, Lebanese favourite Em Sherif Deli, an outpost of Joe and the Juice, and bar 19SixtyFour by McGettigans.

El Moreno, Dubai

In April, authentic taqueria El Moreno opened its doors in Azizi Riviera, Nad Al Sheba. The venue has a small number of dine in tables and you can order to take away via Noon, Careem and Talabat.

Menu highlights include duck carnitas tacos, which are a chef’s special, as well as chorizo con papas tacos and quesabirria tacos – slow cooked beef with cheese, dipped in a beef consume.

Taqueria Freedah

Opening in January and specialising in tacos and ceviches, this cosy Jumeirah Street hot spot has just four tables and promises to serve some of the most “authentic Mexican street food in Dubai”. Chef Jorge Rodriguez is one of the three owners and face (and Instagram personality) of the eatery.

The taqueria honours Mexican heritage through its dishes as well as its decor, featuring walls emblazoned with images of artist Frida Kahlo.

The menu is changeable, with specials frequently being added, but favourites include rib eye tacos and spicy pastor chicken tacos.

Chipotle, Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Tacos served at the Chipotle restaurant in JBR, Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

A North American favourite, casual dining eatery Chipotle opened its first outpost in the UAE in October last year at The Beach, JBR.

In the months since, it has expanded to include a Yas Mall restaurant in Abu Dhabi, which opened in August, and a Citywalk, Dubai eatery, which is opening on November 11.

A build-your-own concept, the menu comprises of customisable burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas and salads.

Ordering is designed to be quick and convenient, allowing customers to select a protein and customise their meal with options such as rice, beans, salsa and cheese. Additional sides, such as chips, guacamole or queso, are also available.

