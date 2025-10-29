Suki review: Dubai star chef Reif Othman brings bold Asian flavours to Beirut

Suki, a newly opened casual-dining restaurant, has been taking the Beirut dining scene by storm, with a menu designed by Dubai's Singaporean star chef Reif Othman.

Othman, who is giving the Lebanese capital a taste of Asian street food, is the Michelin Bib Gourmand-recognised chef behind Reif Kushiyaki, Hoe Lee Kow and Tero. He is known for serving up bold flavours through authentic Japanese and Chinese dishes, elevated with a sprinkle of contemporary flair.

Known for his popular Wagyu sando and viral yuzu “toilet roll” cake, Othman's Beirut menu includes Japanese dishes, Chinese dim sum, sushi and a host of sharing plates.

First impressions

Located in Beirut’s chic yet laid-back Saifi neighbourhood, the restaurant fits right in with the effortless, creative spirit of the district, occupying a corner spot that includes both indoor and outdoor seating.

The decor at Suki is filled with fun Japanese night-market style elements, including hanging cloth banners decorated with Asian motifs. Photo: Reif Othman

It’s cosy and intimate and features fun Japanese night-market style elements. Expect minimalist lucky cats, colourful sake barrels and hanging cloth banners decorated with fish motifs that offer a sleek, contemporary take on traditional restaurants and festival food stalls.

Even the menu, designed like a retro folded Chinese take-out pamphlet, plus the vintage ceramic tableware, are signs that each element has been carefully chosen to create a specific ambience – nostalgic yet modern, charming and traditional, but ready to push boundaries. It’s an ethos that you first see with your eyes, then taste in the food.

The menu

I visit the venue with some friends for lunch, and our server is quick to bring out a few small plates while the hot starters are being prepared. The pickled cucumber salad ($7) – crunchy, tangy and a little spicy – is a satisfying start.

Next up is the vegetable spring roll ($9), served with sweet chilli dipping sauce. The wrapper is light and thin, really allowing the crispy vegetable filling to shine.

We follow up with shrimp sesame toast ($20), fluffy fried bread topped with a generous amount of diced shrimp, coated in sesame and a spicy sauce. This is easily one of the best starters on the menu and a must try.

Suki offers a diverse mix of dim sum and gyoza, made fresh with fillings that focus on flavour. We also sample the har gau dim sum ($12), a delicious mixed seafood filling wrapped in squid-ink shell. They’re perfectly steamed and come with three different dipping sauces to try.

Reif Othman promises to bring 'proper' dumplings to Beirut with Suki. Photo: Reif Othman

Next is a set of sushi – crispy salmon ($12) and spicy tuna ($16) rolls – which are fresh and made with rice seasoned just right. The rolls are simple, with some avocado and mild green chilli to contrast the tuna or marinated salmon on top, but the flavour is excellent and the freshness of the fish comes through in the taste.

For those less interested in seafood, the chicken chowmein ($24), made with thick udon noodles and sliced vegetables, is a solid pick. I personally prefer my udon noodles to have a bit more chew to them, but the dish still hits the spot in terms of ingredients and balanced taste. Another standout is the beef clay pot, but more on that later.

We finish with a decadent dessert of crispy banana fritters ($11) with miso caramel sauce and vanilla bean ice cream, which I would happily eat several helpings of. The dish’s sweetness is tempered by the slightly salty umami notes of the miso. It’s a well-rounded way to finish the meal that will please even those who claim not to have a sweet tooth.

The fluffy Japanese cheese cake ($16), topped with fresh cream and a mix of berries, is a close second, and definitely a crowd pleaser.

Standout dish

A beef claypot dish is a must try at Suki. Photo: Reif Othman

If there’s one dish that is a must try, it’s the beef clay pot ($38). It feaures layers of buttery rice cooked in stock, covered with nutty mushrooms and perfectly grilled and sliced Angus beef, topped with fried onions, fresh spring onions and shiso leaf.

It’s a party of contrasting yet complimenting flavours and textures – full of umami, sweet and savoury notes. It's also a comforting dish that keeps you coming back for more. It can be shared between two or devoured by one.

Spend or splurge?

Suki can be a modest treat or a full-blown celebration. For the cautious diner, spring rolls ($9) with the 18-hour chicken ramen ($24) and a piece of mochi ($6) cost $39.

Meanwhile, those who want to splurge, go for the crispy squid ($26), wagyu katsu sando ($44) and chocolate fudge with kinako cream ($17), for a bill of $87.

The verdict

Suki is big on flavour and won’t leave you disappointed. While it's hardly the cheapest place in the city, the food is worth the extra spend and is perfect for those special occasions – date night, a celebration or a significant night out with friends – when you want a memorable meal. Chef Othman has created a menu that is well-rounded, delicious and leaves you craving more.

Contact information

Suki, on Damascus Street, Saifi, is open daily from noon to midnight. Reservations can be made by calling +961 70 228 511.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the restaurant

Fireball Moscow claimed it hit the largest military fuel storage facility in Ukraine, triggering a huge fireball at the site. A plume of black smoke rose from a fuel storage facility in the village of Kalynivka outside Kyiv on Friday after Russia said it had destroyed the military site with Kalibr cruise missiles. "On the evening of March 24, Kalibr high-precision sea-based cruise missiles attacked a fuel base in the village of Kalynivka near Kyiv," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement. Ukraine confirmed the strike, saying the village some 40 kilometres south-west of Kyiv was targeted.

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

The Lost Letters of William Woolf

Helen Cullen, Graydon House

Tamkeen's offering Option 1: 70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3

70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3 Option 2: 50% across three years

50% across three years Option 3: 30% across five years

WHAT ARE NFTs? Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are tokens that represent ownership of unique items. They allow the tokenisation of things such as art, collectibles and even real estate. An NFT can have only one official owner at one time. And since they're minted and secured on the Ethereum blockchain, no one can modify the record of ownership, not even copy-paste it into a new one. This means NFTs are not interchangeable and cannot be exchanged with other items. In contrast, fungible items, such as fiat currencies, can be exchanged because their value defines them rather than their unique properties.

Kat Wightman's tips on how to create zones in large spaces Area carpets or rugs are the easiest way to segregate spaces while also unifying them.

Lighting can help define areas. Try pendant lighting over dining tables, and side and floor lamps in living areas.

Keep the colour palette the same in a room, but combine different tones and textures in different zone. A common accent colour dotted throughout the space brings it together.

Don’t be afraid to use furniture to break up the space. For example, if you have a sofa placed in the middle of the room, a console unit behind it will give good punctuation.

Use a considered collection of prints and artworks that work together to form a cohesive journey.

What to watch out for: Algae, waste coffee grounds and orange peels will be used in the pavilion's walls and gangways The hulls of three ships will be used for the roof The hulls will painted to make the largest Italian tricolour in the country’s history Several pillars more than 20 metres high will support the structure Roughly 15 tonnes of steel will be used

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

It Was Just an Accident Director: Jafar Panahi Stars: Vahid Mobasseri, Mariam Afshari, Ebrahim Azizi, Hadis Pakbaten, Majid Panahi, Mohamad Ali Elyasmehr Rating: 4/5

German plea Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the German parliament that. Russia had erected a new wall across Europe. "It's not a Berlin Wall -- it is a Wall in central Europe between freedom and bondage and this Wall is growing bigger with every bomb" dropped on Ukraine, Zelenskyy told MPs. Mr Zelenskyy was applauded by MPs in the Bundestag as he addressed Chancellor Olaf Scholz directly. "Dear Mr Scholz, tear down this Wall," he said, evoking US President Ronald Reagan's 1987 appeal to Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate.

Global state-owned investor ranking by size 1. United States 2. China 3. UAE 4. Japan 5 Norway 6. Canada 7. Singapore 8. Australia 9. Saudi Arabia 10. South Korea

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

The specS: 2018 Toyota Camry Price: base / as tested: Dh91,000 / Dh114,000 Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 298hp @ 6,600rpm Torque: 356Nm @ 4,700rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPowertrain%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle%20electric%20motor%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E201hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E310Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E53kWh%20lithium-ion%20battery%20pack%20(GS%20base%20model)%3B%2070kWh%20battery%20pack%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E350km%20(GS)%3B%20480km%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C900%20(GS)%3B%20Dh149%2C000%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorism on religious sites The Muslim Council of Elders has strongly condemned the criminal attacks on religious sites in Britain. It firmly rejected “acts of terrorism, which constitute a flagrant violation of the sanctity of houses of worship”. “Attacking places of worship is a form of terrorism and extremism that threatens peace and stability within societies,” it said. The council also warned against the rise of hate speech, racism, extremism and Islamophobia. It urged the international community to join efforts to promote tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

Skoda Superb Specs Engine: 2-litre TSI petrol Power: 190hp Torque: 320Nm Price: From Dh147,000 Available: Now

Cryopreservation: A timeline Keyhole surgery under general anaesthetic Ovarian tissue surgically removed Tissue processed in a high-tech facility Tissue re-implanted at a time of the patient’s choosing Full hormone production regained within 4-6 months

Company profile Name: Thndr Started: October 2020 Founders: Ahmad Hammouda and Seif Amr Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: FinTech Initial investment: pre-seed of $800,000 Funding stage: series A; $20 million Investors: Tiger Global, Beco Capital, Prosus Ventures, Y Combinator, Global Ventures, Abdul Latif Jameel, Endure Capital, 4DX Ventures, Plus VC, Rabacap and MSA Capital

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Letswork%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202018%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOmar%20Almheiri%2C%20Hamza%20Khan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20co-working%20spaces%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%242.1%20million%20in%20a%20seed%20round%20with%20investors%20including%20500%20Global%2C%20The%20Space%2C%20DTEC%20Ventures%20and%20other%20angel%20investors%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20about%2020%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Law%2041.9.4%20of%20men%E2%80%99s%20T20I%20playing%20conditions %3Cp%3EThe%20fielding%20side%20shall%20be%20ready%20to%20start%20each%20over%20within%2060%20seconds%20of%20the%20previous%20over%20being%20completed.%0D%3Cbr%3EAn%20electronic%20clock%20will%20be%20displayed%20at%20the%20ground%20that%20counts%20down%20seconds%20from%2060%20to%20zero.%0D%3Cbr%3EThe%20clock%20is%20not%20required%20or%2C%20if%20already%20started%2C%20can%20be%20cancelled%20if%3A%0D%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%A2%09A%20new%20batter%20comes%20to%20the%20wicket%20between%20overs.%0D%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%A2%09An%20official%20drinks%20interval%20has%20been%20called.%0D%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%A2%09The%20umpires%20have%20approved%20the%20on%20field%20treatment%20of%20an%20injury%20to%20a%20batter%20or%20fielder.%0D%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%A2%09The%20time%20lost%20is%20for%20any%20circumstances%20beyond%20the%20control%20of%20the%20fielding%20side.%0D%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%A2%09The%20third%20umpire%20starts%20the%20clock%20either%20when%20the%20ball%20has%20become%20dead%20at%20the%20end%20of%20the%20previous%20over%2C%20or%20a%20review%20has%20been%20completed.%0D%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%A2%09The%20team%20gets%20two%20warnings%20if%20they%20are%20not%20ready%20to%20start%20overs%20after%20the%20clock%20reaches%20zero.%0D%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%A2%09On%20the%20third%20and%20any%20subsequent%20occasion%20in%20an%20innings%2C%20the%20bowler%E2%80%99s%20end%20umpire%20awards%20five%20runs.%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere Director: Scott Cooper Starring: Jeremy Allen White, Odessa Young, Jeremy Strong Rating: 4/5