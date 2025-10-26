Mayg review: Fine dining restaurant in Dubai prepares rich French food with minimalist Japanese precision

Dubai Design District is not the first location that comes to mind when you think “fine dining restaurant”. Yet, Mayg in D3 might well be following in the footsteps of the Dubai International Financial Centre, likewise a commercial area within the emirate that has become the go-to precinct for gourmet gastronomy.

The restaurant by chef Aadel Ouaoua combines the flair of French cooking techniques with the minimalism and precision of Japanese culinary methods.

My husband and I opted for a dinner reservation, which made it a breeze to bypass the valet service and find free parking in D3.

First impressions

Located in building 11 (same as the Chalhoub Group), Mayg has striking decor, befitting a fine dining restaurant, with cloud-inspired chandeliers, and soft white seating balanced with red and gold accents.

We opt for a quiet nook in the corner for an intimate dinner. However, if you wish to host a larger gathering, there is a private dining room with pretty bonsai details and cherry blossom motifs. The restaurant also has an open kitchen and a sushi bar fit for 10.

Our server, Mohamed, is welcoming and knowledgeable about each dishes and preparation method, without being overbearing. The staff seem trained to pace out service, giving us ample time to appreciate each dish.

Cloud-inspired chandeliers in the main dining room. Photo: Mayg

The menu

The concise, two-page menu explains each dish and its ingredients in detail for those unfamiliar with Japanese and French cuisine, which I realise can complement each other when done under the eye of a bold and masterful chef.

We start off with complimentary house bread and rich, smooth Spanish olive oil, plus a couple of flavourful mocktails. Jardin d'Eden (Dh65) comes with non-alcoholic gin blended with fruits and basil, while Fleur de Legende (Dh68) is a mix of passion fruit, coconut water, fresh orange, espelette chilli and lemongrass.

The restaurant offers mocktails such as Jardin d'Eden that appeal to an adult palate. Photo: Mayg

Next we order tomates pleine terre and burrata salad (Dh95). The sun-ripened heirloom tomatoes are served with fresh basil, sage and extra virgin olive oil along with artisanal burrata, making for a dish that is indulgent and fresh.

The short rib gyoza (Dh68) is comforting, with its tender braised ribs, pepper puree and short-rib glaze.

A standout starter, ceviche de saumon (Dh165) is a hot broth of dashi, coconut milk, citrus, lemongrass and sesame, poured over sashimi-cut salmon with mango, avocado, shiitake mushrooms, coriander and datterino tomatoes. What ensues is a burst of flavours – an absolute winner, with the chef’s creativity shining through in each bite.

However, the most superlative dish of the night is one of our mains: cotelettes d'agneau Josper (Dh250) – grilled lamb chops with a teriyaki reduction glaze. The juicy and succulent meat simply melts in the mouth.

The Josper-grilled lamb chops with teriyaki reduction is a menu highlight. Photo: Mayg

A second main, yakitori au binchotan (Dh170), is grilled mille-feuille beef – tender with a slightly smoky flavour – served with a creamy layer of labneh and edamame puree.

A foil to the meaty mains comes in the form of potato gratin (Dh40), baked in cream and garlic with a hint of nutmeg.

For an indulgent finale, the carrement tous chocolat (Dh65) is a chocolate lover's dream with its decadent serving of gianduja chocolate and hazelnut with warm tonka bean praline sauce.

Italian gianduja is a blend of chocolate and hazelnut butter. Photo: Mayg

If you're looking for something more fresh, the parfait glace framboise (Dh52), comes with raspberry ice cream parfait layered with almond biscuit and vanilla cream, accompanied by raspberry sorbet. It's beautifully balanced and lingers on the palate.

Standout dish

The grilled lamb chops – at once tender, smoky and full of flavour – epitomise the restaurant's focus on quality ingredients and masterful cooking.

Spend or splurge

On the high end of the price spectrum lie the Wagyu beef tartare (Dh195), premium 6-7 Wagyu striploin steak or entrecote (Dh450) and carrement tous chocolat (Dh65) for dessert.

The three most reasonable dishes across starters, mains and desserts are short-rib gyoza (Dh68), Canari sea bass with beurre blanc miso (Dh110) and pavelova exotique (Dh45), respectively.

Parfait glace framboise is fresh and well balanced. Photo: Mayg

The verdict

Mayg stands out for the quality of its ingredients and the chef’s bold and innovative dishes. Although pricey, the experience is a study in technique, creativity, taste and service. As such, the restaurant's place among its fine dining counterparts is justified.

Add this to your list for a splash-out date night as a spot for special celebrations, where the setting matters as much as the menu.

A chat with the chef

Ask chef Ouaoua, whose experience spans two decades across Paris, London, Barcelona, Rome and Dubai, about his kitchen staples and he’ll name just two: olive oil and salt.

“They are basic and simple, but I need to have nice flat salts and good olive oil from Spain, Algeria or Italy,” he says.

Chef Aadel Ouaoua sources plenty of produce from the UAE itself. Photo: Mayg

The French chef is known for his work at RSVP, a Michelin-lauded French-Japanese fusion restaurant in Boxpark, and Late Eatery, a full-service restaurant in Al Khawaneej.

He decided to merge French and Japanese cuisines since they are so different. “Traditional French cuisine, with its butter and cream, is heavy and flavour-filled, while Japanese cooking is more about the technique: how you cut the fish or how you seal meat.”

While the meat is imported from Australia and Japan, the chef is meticulous about local sourcing, getting about 90 per cent of the produce from the UAE.

He also travels extensively and has collected spices, recipes and even knives from Venezuela, Brazil, Japan and South Korea.

Contact information

Mayg is located in building 11 in Dubai Design District. It is open from 11am to 4pm for lunch and from 6pm to 11pm for dinner. Reservations can be made by contacting 04 575 2074.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the restaurant

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere Director: Scott Cooper Starring: Jeremy Allen White, Odessa Young, Jeremy Strong Rating: 4/5

How to apply for a drone permit Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass

Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number

Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA

Submit their request