Gatsby Dubai review: Dinner, dazzling shows and a 1920s-inspired night out on Palm Jumeirah

Gatsby Dubai offers a night of extravagant costumes, daring performances and lots of glitter and glamour.

Stowed in a corner of Nakheel Mall's The Rooftop, an area lined with restaurants, getting to Gatsby Dubai is a bit of a trek. But the view of Dubai’s skyline from up above makes it worth it.

It's a fully immersive dinner-and-show experience comprising 15 performances taking place every 15 minutes.

The show

The dimly lit foyer sets the mood as hosts in glittering dresses usher us to our table, positioned directly before the stage where the spectacle begins moments later. There is no knowing what comes next as dancers swiftly move across the 1920s-inspired restaurant in a series of shows, dazzling diners with their harmonious voices and flashy ensembles.

The dimly-lit Gatsby Dubai's entrance. Photo: Gatsby Dubai

Perhaps it’s my fascination with costumes, but in each show the performers’ ensembles stood out – some evoking the 1920s, others leaning towards risqué, and many shimmering and sparkling. The dancers swoop in, making their rounds to every table, interacting with the audience and livening up the atmosphere.

The vocal and instrumental performances are both soulful and thrilling. Whether it's the saxophone version of 1970s hit Stayin' Alive, the nostalgic Pink Panther theme tune accompanied by a duo of dancers, or memorable ABBA songs, everyone is encouraged to sing and dance along.

Other performances pay tribute to singers such as a Dua Lipa, here in a theatrical cabaret performance, and Jennifer Lopez.

A Dua Lipa-inspired performance at Gatsby. Photo: Gatsby Dubai

While I may be biased as it's one of my favourite musicals, the most entertaining performance was a rendition of Cell Block Tango from Chicago. It was modified to match the performers' names and characters, creating a unique storyline, yet was still heavily inspired by the hit musical.

Right before midnight, the venue erupted in claps and cheers as a DJ took over and staff encouraged the audience to swing their table towels in the air, signalling the end of the shows as the space transformed into a nightclub.

The dinner

Since the overall atmosphere of the restaurant is exotic and enticing, I had expected the dishes to reflect that.

To my surprise, I found the blend of Mediterranean dishes to be more comforting than anything. It offered an interesting dynamic as an audience member watching a series of sensual performances, while consuming a dinner fit for Thanksgiving.

Wagyu tortellini is one of the mains on offer. Photo: Gatsby Dubai

Still, my dinner guest and I found joy in this rare combination. We started with a large creamy burrata (Dh180), cuddled in a green tomatillo romesco sauce and candy tomatoes, a refreshing appetiser to start the night off. This was followed by a beef carpaccio with black truffle and Parmesan cream (Dh190), offering a pleasant rich flavour with every bite. We also had the tenderloin empanadas that were drenched in a smoky roasted red pepper sauce (Dh120).

As for the mains, the Wagyu tortellini with sun-dried cherry tomatoes (Dh180) proved to be the most comforting of all, a homely dish bursting with flavour. Following that was a decadent plate of corn-fed baby chicken drenched in gravy, with a side of roasted garlic and fried grated potatoes (Dh195), akin to a Sunday roast.

The warm and crunchy churros were the perfect sweet ending to a comforting dinner. Photo: Gatsby Dubai

My dinner guest and I found the ratatouille to be lacking in flavour and unremarkable next to the other mains.

Dessert was a pleasant surprise. A selection of seasonal exotic fruits was laid out for a light and refreshing close to the meal, but the warm and crunchy churros were easily the perfect ending.

Whether you decide to visit Gatsby for the show or the dinner, there is ample room to enjoy both.

Prices and contact information

For the dinner show and club experience, a minimum spend of Dh400 per person applies for centre tables with a direct view of the stage. Ladies' night is Sunday, from 9.30pm to midnight, offering women unlimited house drinks for Dh200, including the set menu.

The restaurant is open from Thursday to Sunday from 9pm-3am. After the entertainment finishes at midnight, the venue turns into a nightclub until closing time.

Gatsby Dubai is on the West Rooftop in Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah. Reservations can be made by calling 04 554 9418.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the restaurant

