Why Mamma Mia! still resonates globally 26 years after its West End stage debut

With over 25 years of success trailing its reputation across the globe, Mamma Mia! hits the stage at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena for the first time, with heart and splendour to spare.

On opening night, fans of the musical arrived in island-inspired outfits centred on the Greece-set show, and danced in the aisles when the well-known Abba songs kicked into gear.

Richard Standing, who plays Sam Carmichael – one of protagonist Sophie Sheridan's three dads – says the show is still relevant 26 years after it debuted in London's West End because its themes resonate with everyone.

“The fact that it's about old people who need to find love, young people finding all forms of love, and sorting out complications of what a family can be – these things are universal, they speak to everyone,” Standing tells The National.

Over the past two decades, Standing has seen an evolution in Mamma Mia!'s audience. When it started, he saw mostly young women bringing along their often-reluctant partners, both of whom would always end up dancing together.

Ellie Kingdon, right, who plays lead character Sophie, says live theatre offers an incomparable experience. Photo: Proactiv Entertainment Middle East

But after the film adaptation, starring Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried released in 2008, the target audience grew far more diverse, attracting men and women young and old.

“That film did the show a lot of favours. It brought six-year-olds, 16, 36, 66 and 96-year-olds. I've seen four or five generations of people,” says Standing.

What makes it more special is the cast's connection with the audience during the performance.

“You can't beat live theatre. You can't beat that feeling. It's indescribable,” says Ellie Kingdon, who plays Sophie Sheridan.

“I hope it's going to be received well here. We've never been to Abu Dhabi before, but the vibe we have already is amazing,” she adds.

For an international performance, which has staged 50 productions in several languages and over 400 cities, Mamma Mia!'s cast have been at the forefront of absorbing cultural nuances in their audience's behaviour during the show.

Standing, who has performed in over 40 countries, including twice in Dubai and once in Amman, says the varying reactions keep things fun.

“The best bit about an international tour is the people. In the end, everybody loves the story, because who doesn't love a story about love? Love is the answer.

“The things that we share are so much greater than the things that are different,” he adds.

'Thank You for the Music'

One of the most integral parts of Mamma Mia! is its soundtrack, encompassing more than 20 Abba songs throughout.

Stuart Reid, who plays Harry Bright – another one of Sophie's fathers – says Abba's music is a cornerstone of pop culture, constantly renewing itself in different ways, creating “universal appeal” for the show.

“We go to many countries where English isn't the mother tongue, but the show gets the same response because it's about the story and the music,” he says.

Mamma Mia!'s audience grew considerably after a 2008 film adaptation. Antonie Robertson / The National

By the end of the show, when the cast sing Waterloo, Mamma Mia and Dancing Queen during the encore, everybody in the audience is up on their feet and dancing, soaking in the final moments of a memorable performance, says Bob Harms, who plays Bill Austin.

“We just want people to enjoy, and I have no doubt everywhere we go, people do,” he says.

So, which of the three is the father?

Mamma Mia!'s flair and charm would not be nearly what it is now without the mystery of who Sophie's real father is. While fans of the show love to speculate, the answer has not been revealed – yet.

However, for Kingdon, the most special scenes in the show are the intimate moments with each of her fathers. “There are some really interesting moments where you see the shift in Sophie's story, and I think they're my favourite parts to play.”

Each of the three male leads has their own take, too.

Cast members hope that audiences can finally find out who is Sophie's real father in the next film. Photo: Proactiv Entertainment Middle East

“I used to mind this when I was younger, but the whole point of the musical is that a family can be anything. In the end, it doesn't really matter because all three of them decide to share that responsibility,” says Stanning, who marries Sophie's mother, Donna, in the story.

However, he adds with a mischievous gleam in his eye: “But yes, of course, it is me.”

Reid believes the show is not about who the father is, but rather about the three men who want to be in Sophie's life, each believing they are her true father. “We're all in this journey together,” he says.

Harms, on the other hand, hopes this is the question that will be made clear in the third Mamma Mia! movie.

Mamma Mia! runs until June 22 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

