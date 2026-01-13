UAE influencers have two weeks to sign up to mandatory licensing scheme – what you need to know

Social media content creators have until January 31 to obtain advertiser permits in the UAE.

The permit requirement was originally announced by the UAE Media Council in July last year, along with a three-month grace period for compliance. They were introduced to empower influencers and improve the quality of advertisements shared across digital platforms, the council said.

The permit is required for anyone posting promotional content on social media, whether paid or unpaid.

Who needs a permit?

The permits will be mandatory for all people working in the digital advertising space. Permits are issued free of charge for the first three years to UAE citizens and residents, with renewals available after that.

Exemptions apply to people using their personal accounts for promoting their own products or services or those of a company they own. Those under 18 involved in educational, cultural, sports or awareness activities are also exempt, provided they meet age guidelines.

Applications can be submitted through the council's website.

How will the permits work?

The permits will give “content creators sufficient time to align their status and obtain the necessary approvals to ensure compliance with the new regulations”, Maitha Al Suwaidi, chief executive of strategy and media policy sector at the council, said at the launch last year.

The licence number must be displayed clearly on social media accounts and platforms. No advertisement may be published except through an account registered with the council and linked to the permit granted to its holder. Account holders are forbidden from allowing any other person or party to advertise through the account registered with the council.

Advertisers who are not UAE citizens or residents are granted permits valid for three months and renewable for up to six months.

Visitors applying for advertiser permits need to be registered through a licensed advertising or talent management agency authorised to operate in the UAE. Once issued, the visitor permit will be applicable for three months before requiring renewal.

Extra responsibility

Last weekend, the fourth 1 Billion Followers Summit was held in Dubai, the largest global gathering of content creators. The event featured more than 500 speakers across 580 sessions and workshops tackling topics such as the economy, technology, education and community content.

Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said today's content creators shared a greater responsibility and had more potential to drive change for everyone operating in the sector.

“Content is now an integral part of politics, a driver of economy and a force shaping communities,” he said. “Over 50 million videos are produced around the world on a daily basis across just two of the many existing social platforms. Individuals are exposed to more than 10,000 media messages and spend an average of five hours on social media every day.”