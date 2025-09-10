UAE issues more than 1,800 advertiser permits for influencers

The UAE Media Council has issued more than 1,800 advertiser permits to applicants from 75 countries, it was announced on Wednesday.
The permits, launched last month, were introduced to empower content creators and improve the quality of advertisements shared across digital platforms. The Media Council also announced the launch of the advertiser permit guide, which sets out procedures and steps for advertisers – people and companies – to obtain a permit.
It identifies the entities authorised to issue permits in each emirate and details the commercial activities eligible for permits, including advertising services via websites and social media platforms.
It also lists the types of permits available to citizen and resident advertisers, each valid for one year and renewable. Visitor advertisers are granted permits for three months, renewable for up to six months.
Mohammed Al Shehhi, secretary general of the UAE Media Council, said the Emirates is building a vibrant, integrated media environment that empowers creators and attracts talent and investment.
How will the permits work?
The permits will give "content creators sufficient time to align their status and obtain the necessary approvals to ensure compliance with the new regulations", Maitha Al Suwaidi, chief executive of strategy and media policy sector at the council, said last month.
The permits will be implemented by the end of October, and they will be mandatory for all individuals working in the digital advertising space. The permit will be issued for free for the first three years, Ms Al Suwaidi said. She called on companies and institutions to engage only with people licensed by the council.
The licence number must be displayed clearly on social media accounts and platforms. No advertisement may be published except through an account registered with the council and linked to the permit granted to its holder. Account holders are forbidden from allowing any other person or party to advertise through the account registered with the council.
Those applying for visitor advertiser permits need to be registered through a licensed advertising or talent management agency authorised to operate in the UAE. Once issued, the visitor permit will be applicable for three months before requiring renewal.
