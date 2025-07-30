UAE launches 'advertiser permit' for social media users

Anyone displaying promotional content on their social media channels is to be required to apply for a licence, the UAE Media Council has announced.

The advertiser permit will be needed if the content is paid for or not.

Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, secretary general of the UAE Media Council, said: “We are committed to supporting the content economy as a vital component of the future economy and a key driver of growth in the digital era.

“We believe creative talent is the cornerstone of this rapidly growing sector, both locally and globally.

“That’s why we are focused on updating legislation and launching strategic initiatives that foster an enabling environment for individuals and companies, while strengthening the sector’s contribution to the national economy in alignment with the UAE’s future vision and ambitions.”

The permit is being introduced to empower content creators and improve the quality of advertisements shared across digital platforms, said Maitha Majed Al Suwaidi, chief executive of strategy and media policy sector at the council.

How will it work?

The permit will take effect in three months, said Ms Al Suwaidi, reported state news agency Wam on Wednesday morning.

This will give "content creators sufficient time to align their status and obtain the necessary approvals to ensure compliance with the new regulations". The permit will be mandatory for all individuals working in the digital advertising space.

The permit will be issued for free for the first three years, Ms Al Suwaidi said. She called on companies and institutions to engage only with people licensed by the council.

The licence number must be displayed clearly on social media accounts and platforms. No advertisement may be published except through an account registered with the council and linked to the permit granted to its holder, Wam reported.

Account holders are forbidden from allowing any other person or party to advertise through the account registered with the council.

Visitor advertiser permits will also be activated within three months, Ms Al Suwaidi added, with the official list of approved advertising and talent agencies to be announced at a later stage.

Those applying for visitor advertiser permits need to be registered through a licensed advertising or talent management agency authorised to operate in the UAE. Once issued, the visitor permit will be applicable for three months before requiring renewal.

Who is exempt?

The need for the new permit does not apply to "any individual who promotes a product or service of their own or a company they own through their personal account, as well as individuals under the age of 18 who engage in educational, athletic, cultural, or awareness activities", according to Wam.

What are the existing laws?

The UAE made it mandatory for social media influencers making money from posts they share online to obtain a licence in 2018.

Officials at the time said that those breaking the rules would face fines of up to Dh5,000 ($1,360), though penalties can vary from emirate to emirate.

It was confirmed this year that influencers operating for financial gain in Abu Dhabi must secure a permit specific to the emirate and can face a Dh10,000 fine for failing to do so.

