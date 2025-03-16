UAE social media users urged to uphold national values

Social media users in the UAE were on Sunday urged to uphold national values and principles of respect, tolerance and coexistence.

In an official statement, the National Media Office emphasised the necessity of ethical and legal standards on digital platforms, and the prohibition of content that abuses or disparages national symbols, public figures, or countries and their societies.

The office will pursue legal action against any who breach these directives, the statement added, noting that sharing misleading information, hate speech, or defamation – whether directly, indirectly, or by implication – break the law.

President Sheikh Mohamed has previously said UAE citizens are expected to serve as ambassadors of the country. “Every action you take, positive or negative, reflects your Emirati identity,” he said. “We are all responsible for shaping the reputation of this country, as each of us is a guardian of its honour and standing.”

The office urged social media users to act responsibly when publishing and sharing content across platforms.