UAE shuts down 77 social media accounts for flouting domestic worker rules

The UAE closed down 77 unauthorised social media accounts for carrying out domestic worker recruitment services illegally in the first six months of the year.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation joined forces with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority to take action against the rogue accounts, which were found to be operating without a licence from authorities.

On Wednesday, the ministry urged employers − as well as Emirati and expat families − to only use licensed and approved recruitment agencies when looking to hire domestic staff.

It warned customers who hire domestic staff from unregistered bodies were at risk of losing legal protection that is guaranteed when dealing with authorised groups.

The ministry urged the public to contact its call centre on 6005 90000 to verify the authenticity of any organisations promoting domestic workers through social media.

A list of licensed agencies across the UAE − including their names and locations − is available on its website.

In October 2023, nearly 50 recruitment agencies hiring domestic workers for the UAE market were closed down after failing to obtain necessary licences.

In 2022, A domestic labour law boosting workers' rights and clamping down on rogue recruiters and employers came into effect.

The updated legislation is the latest step by the government to strengthen regulations safeguarding thousands of employees − including maids, nannies, cooks and gardeners − across the Emirates.

The new directives expand the number of offences, which are punishable by fines and/or prison terms, for breaches of working conditions and rules from four to eight.

Punishments include fines of between Dh20,000 ($5,450) and Dh100,000 and up to six months in prison for anyone who provides false information or fake documents to employ domestic helpers.

People who hire unlicensed workers, recruit staff but do not provide a job, or use permits for domestic workers for purposes other than those for which they were issued can be fined between Dh50,000 and Dh200,000.

The same penalty applies to those who close recruitment agency operations without settling wages owed to domestic workers.

Those who employ a worker under the age of 18 years or assist a worker to abscond or shelter absconding workers with an aim to exploit them in illegal activities face fines of up to Dh200,000.

