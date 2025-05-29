UAE reveals new media rules with fines of up to Dh2 million

The UAE Media Council on Thursday announced a comprehensive new system to regulate the country's media sector.

The framework, which will apply to areas ranging from traditional publications to content creators and influencers, introduces a set of 20 content standards that media organisations must meet.

These include respect for all religions, the UAE’s sovereignty, national institutions and privacy rights.

Content deemed harmful to the country’s foreign relations, economy or public trust, such as fake news, will not be tolerated, the council said.

What are the punishments?

Companies or individuals who break the regulations could face fines of up to Dh1 million, which can be doubled to Dh2 million for repeat offences.

Additionally, temporary closure of a business for up to six months or permanent closure may be enforced.

“This isn’t about tightening control, but empowering the sector,” said Mohammed Al Shehhi, secretary general of the UAE Media Council.

“The new system offers flexible services and licences for all segments of the media industry, supporting innovation without adding financial strain. We are protecting intellectual property without limiting free speech.”

How does it affect influencers?

In recent years, the UAE has introduced rules to regulate social media influencers, including the need for a licence.

Anyone making money from social media posts anywhere in the UAE will need to apply for a licence from the National Media Council.

This costs Dh15,000 in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, but the total amount can vary depending on which emirate they operate in.

The new system establishes a solid foundation for a future-proof media landscape, addressing advancements in digital media, artificial intelligence, gaming, on-demand broadcasting and other evolving fields, Mr Al Shehhi said.

Maitha Al Suwaidi, chief executive of strategy and media policy at the UAE Media Council. Photo: UAE Media Council

How will it be regulated?

Maitha Al Suwaidi, chief executive of strategy and media policy at the UAE Media Council, said a unified AI and analytics platform is to be launched to regulate and assess media content before publication.

“The new AI-powered platform will report fake advertisements and false information,” she said.

Designed to support the council’s national regulatory mandate, the platform provides a single, AI-powered environment to analyse, inspect, and validate media content that is pending release, such as books, films and artworks.

This will ensure accelerated, thorough and accurate reviews of content that aligns with UAE laws, values and standards before reaching the public.

Previously, tasks such as the inspection and licensing of media content were conducted manually.

“Our aim is to empower media talent, cultivating a competitive local media ecosystem, driving development of the media industry, and bolstering UAE status as a global media hub,” said Ms Al Suwaidi.

