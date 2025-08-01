UAE influencers say new licence to redefine payments and rates

Influencer marketing in the UAE is set for a significant shake-up as new rules will soon require anyone posting promotional content − paid or unpaid − to hold an advertiser permit.

The regulation, announced this week by the UAE Media Council, will take effect in three months and aims to bring the fast-growing digital advertising sector under stricter regulatory oversight.

While social media influencers have been required to hold licences for paid collaborations since 2018, the new permit expands the rule to cover unpaid or gifted promotions as well.

The move is expected to formalise the sector and could reshape how influencers are compensated and recognised by brands, according to experts.

The UAE’s influencer advertising market is projected to reach nearly $97 million by 2030, from $69.35 million in 2024, according to Statista.

Despite this rapid growth, influencers often face payment delays, with major brand partnerships taking up to 120 days, Deloitte reports.

The regulation could alter how brands approach influencer compensation, said Ahmad Daabas, regional director of the Mena region at Bold Management, a global talent agency representing influencers and creators.

Once influencers are required to hold a licence, even for unpaid content, “the expectation is that they are running a business”, he told The National.

This would likely push brands to “pay more formally: via contracts, official invoicing, and proper accounting”, helping reduce delays and adding structure to negotiations.

“Influencers will also be in a stronger position to request fair compensation now that they’re officially recognised as ‘advertisers’ under the law,” Mr Daabas said.

He added that agencies may need to take on more financial responsibility. “Agencies may need to act as intermediaries, covering influencer payments upfront … something we have been providing and executing as Bold Management since we started in the region. This will increase risk and require stronger financial planning,” said Mr Daabas.

Still, it could also open opportunities for agencies to evolve into “end-to-end solutions providers … more like production houses or talent-led media agencies”, he said.

PR industry response

Rani Ilmi, founder of Dubai-based Frame Publicity, said the permit could streamline relationships between agencies and influencers.

“Hopefully, this new permit means relationships will be more streamlined and formalised, no more chasing posts and deliverables after contracts are signed,” she told The National.

The move will narrow the pool of available talent as brands and agencies will have to work only with licensed influencers, according to Ms Ilmi.

“Planning will be massively affected … our pool of talents to select from will be narrowed down considerably if everyone isn't licensed STAT,” she said, adding that the law could help fix long-standing issues with influencer payments.

Part of the timely payments issue is the illegitimacy of how their contracts and payments are currently constructed, Ms Ilmi said.

"With a more legally recognised framework for influencer revenue, their payment terms should be able to be formalised too."

She also expects the new rules to favour full-time professionals over casual influencers.

“It will bring transparency into the influencer economy and focus on higher quality content, so full-time, truly ‘influential’ talents are able to shine for their professionalism,” Ms Ilmi said.

More professional market

Calling the regulation “a major shift" toward formalising the industry, Mr Daabas said the move will “increase the legitimacy of influencer-led campaigns, raise accountability, and strengthen trust with both brands and regulators”.

However, it could also “add friction in campaign execution if not implemented carefully”, particularly for short-term or spontaneous content deals.

Agencies must now verify influencers’ permits before campaigns. “This means integrating compliance cheques … operationally, this adds time … but … short-term, there will be adjustments and added overhead,” Mr Daabas said.

Influencer reactions

Ali Hennaoui, a UAE-based content creator, described the new permit as “a step forward in regard to regulation in the creator space”.

It would “set forth a fundamental pillar in trust between not just creator and brand but also creator and audience” and “set clear and transparent guidelines that will facilitate the work between creators and brands”, he told The National.

“As content creation is a business, its logistics should be formal and follow a proper set of guidelines and procedures.”

Widad Taleb, another Dubai-based influencer, said that having a licence gives her "a stronger footing" with brands. "It shows that influencers are recognised as legitimate advertisers, which makes it easier to justify rates and have transparent pricing conversations,” said Ms Taleb.

She told The National that the rules will encourage influencers to invest more in business structures, but “could feel overwhelming for smaller creators … it might make it harder for part-time or micro-influencers to enter the market”.

On displaying licence numbers publicly, she said it “signals to brands and agencies that I’m a licenced advertiser, which builds trust and gives me more confidence going into negotiations”.

Mr Daabas added that a visible licence number serves as “a verification stamp … assuring brands that the influencer is compliant and professional … and adds a layer of protection and accountability”.

It could become “a filter for brand briefs: only licenced influencers will be eligible to receive work”, he noted.

Regional ripple effect

Saudi Arabia already requires influencers to obtain a licence to operate commercially, costing about $4,000 for three years, as part of efforts to professionalise the sector.

The 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s first and largest event dedicated to shaping the content creation economy, got under way in Dubai on Saturday. All photos: Antonie Robertson / The National American commentator Tucker Carlson was at the summit Journalists Taylor Lorenz and Jane Ferguson discuss managing misinformation and disinformation The three-day event is taking place at Dubai's Emirates Towers, the Dubai International Financial Centre and the Museum of the Future This year's summit is the third edition More than 15,000 content creators and 420 speakers are expected Top influencers and industry experts will also be in attendance This year's summit aims to advance the content economy The event will feature more than 420 keynote speakers, including more than 125 chief executives and global experts The summit features more than 340 sessions Sessions will include keynote addresses, roundtables, interactive discussions and training workshops Discussions will focus on trends in digital media, best practices, and advancements in business, economy, investment, and content creation The world’s leading social media platforms, including Snapchat, X, YouTube, TikTok, LinkedIn, and Meta will discuss the future of the industry Platform representatives, influencers, and content creators will also exchange ideas The summit will also announce the winner of the One Billion Award, a $1 million prize deemed the world’s largest and most valuable for content creators The award aims to celebrate creators whose content inspires positive change, fosters unity, and shapes future generations Ahmed Aboushabab, deputy head of creative at IMI and Sky News Arabia, addresses the crowds The event is organised by the UAE Government Media Office under the theme 'Content For Good'

Mr Daabas expects other Gulf markets to follow. “The UAE often leads … we’re monitoring Qatar and Kuwait, who … will follow with similar structures,” he said.

He added that Bold Management is already preparing by creating standardised compliance procedures … and is in early discussions about regional compliance hubs and shared tools that can streamline this process for cross-border campaigns.

Future of influencer marketing

Experts say the regulation could transform digital advertising, enhancing transparency and attracting global brands to the Gulf.

With a huge rise in market spend projections, agencies and creators alike expect a more structured, professional environment, one that could establish the UAE as a model for influencer regulation across the Middle East.

