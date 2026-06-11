Late nights, early kick-offs: How UAE venues are adapting to the 2026 World Cup time difference

Hospitality operators across the UAE are turning the challenge of overnight football into a business opportunity.

With many of the 2026 Fifa World Cup's biggest matches – being hosted across Mexico, Canada and the US – kicking off long after midnight UAE time, venues are rolling out everything from fan zones and overnight hotel packages to breakfast menus, beachfront screenings and even 24-hour operations.

Rather than simply showing matches, operators are creating experiences designed to keep fans engaged from the opening whistle until the wee hours of the morning.

“The time difference fundamentally changes the guest journey,” says Moritz Neumann, director of food and beverage at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai.

“For previous tournaments, guests could often watch a match and continue with their day or evening as normal. This year, many of the biggest fixtures will finish in the early hours of the morning, which means convenience becomes a bigger consideration.”

At the luxury hotel's Bridgewater Tavern, preparations include a dedicated fan zone, themed food and beverage offerings, corporate viewing packages and overnight deals designed around late kick-offs.

Moritz Neumann, F&B director, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai. Photo: JW Marriott Marquis Dubai Info

While Qatar 2022 largely aligned with Gulf viewing habits, the North American tournament is forcing operators to rethink everything from staffing and service schedules to menus and guest experiences.

Peter Hallez, F&B manager at Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, believes the time difference will change how fans watch the tournament. “People are more likely to plan ahead, book tables, gather friends together and make a night of it,” he says.

Some venues are taking a selective approach.

At The Coterie, a gastropub in Dubai, management plans to focus on the fixtures expected to draw the largest crowds rather than attempting to build activations around every match.

“We're taking a more targeted approach, focusing on select matches that we believe will generate the strongest atmosphere and highest levels of engagement,” says Sam Johnson, the venue's group operations and marketing director.

Others are going all in.

Belgian Cafe at Yas Plaza Hotels in Abu Dhabi is operating round the clock throughout the tournament and screen every match live.

“Football fans want the freedom to follow the tournament without compromise,” says Kafka Pucciarelli, area director of food and beverage at Yas Plaza Hotels. “Our objective is to provide a destination where they can do exactly that, whether a match starts at midnight or sunrise.”

At Nalu on Abu Dhabi's Hudayriyat Island, management has planned extended operating hours, dedicated viewing experiences and football-themed activations.

“The time difference does shift the rhythm compared to previous World Cups, but Abu Dhabi is a city that naturally adapts to global moments,” says Jacob Cepeda, general manager of Nalu. “Night-time becomes our advantage.”

Jacob Cepeda, general manager of Nalu. Photo: Nalu Info

Food and beverage offerings are also being reshaped to suit unconventional viewing hours. Operators interviewed by The National say they are introducing everything from late-night snacks and sharing platters to breakfast-inspired dishes for early-morning kick-offs.

At Offside in JA Ocean View Hotel in Dubai, plans include lighter late-night bites and breakfast options tailored to the match schedule, while several venues are developing dedicated football menus designed around social dining and extended viewing sessions.

For hotel operators, the World Cup presents opportunities beyond food and beverage sales.

JW Marriott Marquis Dubai and Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites are among those launching overnight packages aimed at fans who may not want to travel home after a match that finishes in the early hours.

The Coterie is screening matches that are expected to draw the largest crowds. Photo: The Coterie Info

The Croft at Marriott Harbour will screen every match live as well as running a Predict & Win competition, in which one customer will receive a Dh10,000 bar tab.

In Ras Al Khaimah, Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island has turned Beach House into a waterfront football destination featuring six screens, football-themed activations and family-friendly activities.

“The biggest opportunity for Ras Al Khaimah is to create destination-led experiences that go beyond simply showing a match,” says Evan Harrington, cluster general manager of Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island and Pullman Resort Al Marjan Island.

The resort is planning football trivia quizzes, score-prediction competitions and country-themed food promotions to transform match screenings into all-day resort experiences.

Dennis McGettigan, founder and chief executive of Vision Hospitality, which operates the McGettigan's pub chain, says venues must give fans a reason to stay beyond the final whistle.

The company has launched dedicated fan zones in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, which will once again double as the official base for England supporters.

“England games always attract strong support, particularly with McGettigan's serving as home to the England Supporters Club during the tournament,” says McGettigan.

Beach House at Movenpick Resort in Ras Al Khaimah is offering fans six screens and score-prediction contests. Photo: Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island Info

Many operators believe fans may be more selective about which matches they attend than during the 2022 World Cup, but will stay longer and make more of an occasion of the games they do watch.

Gerrit Schmitt, general manager of Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, says the different kick-off times mean operators must offer more than just a screen.

“Rather than simply showing matches, venues need to create reasons for guests to spend an entire evening with us,” he says.

For McGettigan, that is where the biggest opportunity lies. “It is creating experiences rather than simply showing football. Guests have more choice than ever before, so venues that can offer atmosphere, entertainment, quality food and a genuine sense of occasion will stand out.”