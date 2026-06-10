UAE venues aim for World Cup cash-in to revive profits

Hotels and hospitality venues across the UAE are anticipating a World Cup boost and financial relief from three months of instability caused by regional conflict.

The cash bonanza delivered by the 2022 Qatar World Cup, which saw global attention turn to the Middle East, may not be on the agenda, but many are forecasting a welcome surge in trade for the tournament staged in the US, Mexico and Canada.

In what is the biggest Fifa World Cup to date, with 48 teams competing, fans can look forward to 104 matches – with hotels, bars and restaurants hoping to cash in.

Free hotel stays to encourage fans to watch games through the night are one of the ploys to draw customers, while other venues are setting up fan zones and staging football-themed promotions to capitalise on the festival of football that kicks off on Thursday.

David Allan, cluster general manager for Radisson Blu Hotels in Dubai Waterfront, Dubai Canal View and Radisson Resort, Ras Al Khaimah, is expecting a busy month ahead.

“We're going all in for the World Cup, and we expect we have quite a bit of interest,” he said. “Four years ago we had times where perhaps people were coming out to the outlets anyway and then [would] spot a random game was on and stay and watch it.

“Now we think it's much more a trend of people planning for games and, certainly from the bigger nations, then coming to watch them. We are not quite expecting the bonanza that it was during the Qatar World Cup, but we're quite optimistic.”

Fan zones

Residents going out to watch World Cup matches will provide a welcome boost for hotels after the Iran war dealt a heavy blow to tourism and visitor numbers.

“Summer is always lower season, but it's particularly quieter now than it would be normally, so it will be good to get some people through the door,” said Mr Allan.

As temperatures rise, outdoor venues are putting up air-conditioned tents and temporary structures to maximise spectator areas.

Four years ago, Dubai hotels reported full occupancy during the World Cup in Doha in November and December, as fans used the UAE as a base to travel to and from Qatar for matches.

As the biggest sporting event staged in the region, the tournament gave the UAE a significant economic boost.

David Allan, cluster general manager for Radisson Blu Hotels in Dubai Waterfront, Dubai Canal View and Raddison Resort, Ras Al Khaimah, expects fans to be planning ahead to watch the late kick-offs. Pawan Singh / The National Info

This year, venues are facing an altogether different proposition, with the majority of games kicking off late at night or in the early hours.

“There will be some difficulty with the kick-off times, certainly in comparison to the last World Cup,” Mr Allan said. “So we're doing a stay-for-free package because of the timing of the games."

He said guests could "get their heads down" at the hotels and their room fees would be refunded if they matched them in food and drink spending when they came down to watch matches.

The first round gets under way with hosts Mexico taking on South Africa on Thursday at 11pm UAE time at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

There is only a smattering of 8pm or 9pm starts, with the majority of opening matches beginning late at night, and some scheduled between 2am and 6am UAE time.

There could also be plenty of late finishes because of weather-related delays caused by possible electrical storms, water breaks to combat the searing heat, and the inevitable extra time.

Yassin Mahmoud, general manager at the H Hotel in Dubai, said the venue will be targeting fans keen to stay up through the night with a 24/26 Football Around the Clock promotion.

He described it as "a true late-night-to-breakfast football destination on Sheikh Zayed Road for the fans who refuse to miss a kick-off”.

Mr Mahmoud added: “The whole premise of 24/26 is that the marquee fixtures land at two, three and four in the morning Dubai time, so the uplift we are planning for is late-night and overnight rather than early evening."

Because the tournament falls in the traditionally quieter summer season, the promotion is aimed at "drawing a crowd into hours that are normally still”.

The hotel is also offering 24-hour room reservations to accommodate match schedules, allowing fans to check in at any time.

Significant interest

The McGettigan’s chain of Irish bars was one of the big hospitality winners of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, with a sprawling fan zone in Dubai Media City drawing huge crowds throughout the tournament.

Big games were preceded by live music, creating a festival atmosphere and tapping into match times that were perfect for the UAE’s cooler winter months.

While the 2026 World Cup is a very different proposition, chief executive Dennis McGettigan is still expecting to attract new customers to soak up the special atmosphere.

Dennis McGettigan says football fans in the UAE want an experience when watching a match. Photo: McGettigan's Info

"Qatar 2022 was a once-in-a-generation opportunity because it was taking place on our doorstep, and naturally that created a unique level of excitement across the region,” he said.

“This tournament is different, but we still expect significant interest. The World Cup remains the biggest event in football, and many fans who may not have travelled to North America will be looking for places to experience the atmosphere closer to home.

“What we have learned from Qatar is that fans are looking for more than just a screen, they want an experience, and that is very much the approach we are taking this time around."