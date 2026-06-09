Iran says ticket allocation for World Cup pulled days before tournament starts

Iran's football federation said that its ticket allocation for games at the 2026 World Cup had been pulled days before the tournament starts, leaving supporters who had already made travel plans unable to attend their matches.

The World Cup ⁠begins on Thursday with co-hosts Mexico taking on South Africa in Mexico City. Iran play their first two games, against New Zealand (June 15) and Belgium (June 21), in Los Angeles before their final Group G assignment against Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

In a statement, the ⁠Football Federation Islamic Republic Iran said it had already begun the ticketing process for the matches but could no ​longer provide tickets to fans.

"This is despite the ‌fact that many Iranian football fans, relying on the officially announced process, had already made the necessary ​plans to attend the matches," the FFIRI added in a statement.

"Depriving Iranian supporters of access to their lawful and official allocation of tickets is an action contrary to the spirit governing international competitions and the principle of equality among participating countries.

"This development raises serious questions about the interference of non-sporting and political considerations in the organisation of the world's biggest football event."

Each participating federation at the World Cup receives eight per cent of the tickets for each of their matches to be allocated to fans according to their own criteria.

The FFIRI did not say who had made the decision to withhold the tickets but urged Fifa, world football's governing body, to adhere to "the principles of neutrality, fairness, and established regulations" and called on it to prevent off-field issues from casting a shadow over the tournament.

Fifa has yet to respond.

Mexico's National Guard escort Iran team bus - in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Members of Mexico's National Guard escorting the bus transporting Iran's national football team for a training session arrive at the Caliente Stadium in Tijuana, Mexico, on June 8, 2026, ahead of the 2026 World Cup football tournament. AFP Info

The side's original plan to stay in Tucson, Arizona, was changed after visas were denied for several members of Iran's staff, including the head of its football federation, Mehdi Taj. AFP Info

A bus carrying Iran's national football team was escorted to the Caliente Stadium in Tijuana by members of Mexico's National Guard, ahead of the 2026 World Cup football tournament. AFP Info

Members of Mexico's National Guard record with their mobile phones the arrival of the bus transporting Iran's national football team at the Caliente Stadium for a training session in Tijuana, Mexico. AFP Info







Iran qualified automatically for the 2026 finals through Asian qualifying but the team's participation in North America has been shrouded in uncertainty since the US and Israel launched joint attacks on Tehran on February 28, triggering a regional conflict.

The team's base, originally slated for Tucson, Arizona, was moved to Tijuana, Mexico at the FFIRI's request due ​to uncertainty over ‌whether they would be granted US visas and a growing feeling in Iran that the squad's presence in the ⁠US should be kept to a minimum.

The US finally awarded all the Iran players visas last Friday, only 10 days before their first match. Several members of Iran's staff were denied visas.

On Tuesday, Fifa said that secretary general Mattias Grafstrom ​had held a "positive discussion" with FFIRI president Mehdi Taj after the team arrived at their tournament base in Mexico.

“With the team now in Mexico, Fifa will continue dialogue and collaboration with the FFIRI to ensure the team and the delegation’s experience is a positive one," Grafstrom said in a statement.