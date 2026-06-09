Iran team escorted to Tijuana stadium by Mexico's National Guard

A bus carrying Iran's national football team was escorted to the Caliente Stadium in Tijuana by members of Mexico's National Guard, ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The Iran delegation flew into the Mexican city on Sunday, across the border from San ​Diego, after an overnight flight from Turkey, where they had been training for the past three weeks.

The side's original plan to stay in Tucson, Arizona, was changed after visas were denied for several members of Iran's staff, including the head of its football federation, Mehdi Taj.

The IFF accused the US of “vindictive behaviour”, saying that 14 officials had been refused visas.

The US awarded visas to all Iran's players last Friday, just 10 days before their first match against New Zealand in Los Angeles.

All of Iran's group games are in the US, with Los Angeles also hosting the team's game against Belgium before Iran's final Group G match against Egypt in Seattle.

Iran will have to fly in and out of the US on each match day.

Tensions have been high between the ⁠United States and Iran since war broke out in late ​February.

The US and Iran could face each other on July 3 in Arlington, Texas, if the two teams both finish second in their respective groups.