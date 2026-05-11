Long-term hotel deals available in the UAE right now

With a disrupted rental market and changing travel plans in response to recent regional conflict, temporary lodging is becoming an increasingly appealing option for people moving between homes or awaiting bigger decisions.

For some, this can mean using apps such as AirBnB or Arabnb Homes, and for others, a hotel stay beyond their usual staycations is more suited.

Here are some of the hotels around the Emirates offering such packages.

Yas Plaza, Abu Dhabi

Yas Plaza Hotels has introduced a longer-stay offer, as part of which guests can get a 35 per cent discount on the best available rate of 15 nights or more. The collection of hotels includes Crowne Plaza Yas Island, Staybridge Suites Yas Island, Yas Plaza Marina by IHG, Yas Plaza Circuit by IHG, Yas Plaza Mangroves by IHG and Yas Plaza Bay by IHG.

As with its regular bookings, long-term guests can also enjoy access to Yas Island's theme parks throughout their stay, including Ferrari World, Warner Bros World, SeaWorld and Yas Waterworld. Guests staying two nights or more can also enjoy complimentary access to Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum and Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi.

Elsewhere on the island, guests can visit Yas Mall, home to many entertainment and dining outlets; and head down to Yas Waterfront bay for a scenic dinner and drinks, or catch a show at Etihad Arena. The island is also home to a beautiful beach for those who want to relax, as well as a cycling and walking track.

056 56 2512; yasplazahotels.com

Movenpick Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai

This JLT hotel has introduced long-term stays from Dh5,999. Photo: Movenpick JLT Info

Adapting to the current shift in the hospitality market, the Jumeirah Lakes Towers hotel is introducing a new long-term stay option. Packages start at Dh5,999 per month for the fully furnished space and include a parking space and access to the gym facilities.

Guests will be granted a 20 per cent discount at the hotel's dining outlets, too. UBK opened alongside the hotel in 2013, and has been a favourite spot for relaxed drinks, watching sports and casual dining ever since. Rohini, meanwhile, is a vibrant spot for Indian dining, with deals throughout the week, too.

The hotel is located in Cluster A and is a 10-minute walk from DMCC Metro Station. It's located on the lakes with parks nearby, making it a great walking spot. Other popular dining spots, such as Jazz at Pizza Express, are in the same cluster, while neighbouring clusters are home to plentiful workout and wellness studios.

04 438 0000; movenpick.accor.com

Media One Hotel, Dubai

Prices start from Dh6,499 at this Media City hotel. Photo: Media One Hotel Info

Long-term hotel stays start at Dh6,499 per month at this Media City location. A minimum of 30 days is required to qualify, and guests can enjoy all-day room service, free parking, access to the 24-hour gym and wellness facilities, twice-weekly housekeeping, as well as certain dining discounts.

The property houses many food and dining outlets: pick up coffee at M12Go, book a business lunch at Qwerty, carb load at Ciao Bella, grab casual bites at Garden on 8, pick from pan-Asian favourites at Papafuku and watch the sunset at Coco Lounge. The hotel also has meeting and workshop spaces.

Nearby attractions include an amphitheatre, where outdoor events are often held, Marina Walk, which is ideal for evening strolls, as well as Sofouh Beach, which is a short drive away. Mina Seyahi tram station is about a six-minute walk away.

04 427 1000; mediaonehotel.com

Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel, Dubai

Rooms and suites are available for longer periods. Photo: Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel Info

Until August 31, Al Jaddaf Rotana Suit Hotel is offering sizeable fully furnished suites starting from Dh11,000 per month.

Guests can enjoy access to the gym and swimming pool, free parking, housekeeping service three times per week, along with 20 per cent savings on food and drinks, laundry services and telephone calls throughout their stay. As for meal times, guests can dine at Timo, serving Mediterranean and Italian cuisine; Stouff Beirut for Lebanese classics; The Tea Room for hot drinks and pastries and The List Bar for drinks and bites. Wellness facilities include an outdoor pool area and spa treatment rooms. Plenty of hotels with restaurants and further facilities are nearby, too.

Overlooking Dubai Creek, the Al Jaddaf Rotana Complex brings a trio of hotels together: Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel, Arabian Park Dubai by Edge Rotana and Park Apartments Dubai by Edge Rotana. While a more peaceful end of town than the business district – complete with great walking spots and nearby Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary – it's also close to Business Bay, which is a 13-minute drive away. Al Jadaf metro station, meanwhile, is a 12-minute walk away.

04 596 2222; rotana.com

Rove hotels, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah

Rove Dubai Marina is one of 11 locations of the hotel brand across the emirates. Photo: Rove Hotels Info

Rove hotels have long been a reliable option for newcomers to the UAE or those between apartments. With 11 properties across the emirates, there is a location close enough to where you need to be day to day. Currently, the hotel group's long-stay packages of 30 days or more start at Dh3,499. This is valid for stays between now and August 31.

Extra incentives include high-speed Wi-Fi, regular housekeeping, pool and 24-hour gym access, along with 50 per cent self-service laundry discount, 30 per cent savings at The Daily restaurant and 20 per cent off Letswork membership – a working space for freelancers, digital nomads and remote workers.

Dubai locations include: Downtown, Dubai Marina, Deira, Bur Dubai, Trade Centre, Dubai Parks and Resorts, La Mer Beach, City Walk, Expo City and JBR. There is also a Rove Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah

058 160 1136; welcome.rovehotels.com