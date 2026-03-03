'We're here': Companies and communities in the UAE open doors for tourists in need

As the events unfolded on Saturday in the UAE, it become increasingly clear that many travellers and tourists wouldn't be boarding their flights home or to any other destinations.

Almost immediately, residents and companies began opening their doors. Co-founder of Arabnb Homes, Hreshan Raheja, who opened up empty spaces to those in need over the weekend, told The National: "As a single company, we were able to help six or seven families directly, with room for a few more.

"But for me, the biggest story isn't just what we did individually. We're part of a community of about 250 holiday home hosts in Dubai, and after seeing our initiative, many of them were inspired to do the same ... when larger companies are willing to collaborate, the potential impact grew. That's what I'm most proud of."

Here's how people have come together in a time of need.

'No one is left without a safe place'

Hreshan Raheja was inspired to help after a family friend was stuck in Zayed International Airport. Photo: Hreshan Raheja Info

Like Raheja, many others in the holiday rental business felt the need to step up where they could. The post by Arabnb Homes gained thousands of likes online, and knowing they had already filled the spaces they had available, Dubai vacation rental company Livjaza also stepped in.

A joint social post between the two read: "We have joined forces with Livjaza – UAE's own holiday home platforms – to ensure no one is left without a safe place to stay.

"Across the Emirates, hosts immediately lowered prices, offered flexible check-ins and opened their doors to stranded travellers. Volunteers stepped up without hesitation. There was no panic, no division, only solidarity," Ramneek Singh Dhir, chief executive of Livjaza tells The National.

Ramneek Singh Dhir, chief executive of Livjaza, has helped hundreds find places to stay. Photo: Livjaza Info

Several hundred people have been helped through his platform, he estimates, as fees were waived. "We made a conscious decision that this was not the time to profit ... It’s about ensuring that no family feels abandoned and no traveller feels stranded without options."

Over the weekend, Danube Properties posted on Instagram: “If you are currently stranded in Dubai, we are offering accommodation free of charge.”

The company posted on the platform soon after, saying: "With all apartments now allocated, we are externing support through hotel booking."

Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman at Danube Group, says: "I have always believed that success has no meaning unless it is used to uplift others. Offering free accommodation ... is our way of ensuring that no one feels alone during this crisis.

"So far, we have been able to accommodate more than 450 stranded people and will continue extending support to many more," he adds.

'I understand the fear '

Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman at Danube Group, says he can understand how tourists feel. Photo: Danube Group Info

As well as instinct in such a time, the reaction to step up also comes from lived experience. Sajan explains: "I have personally experienced moments of uncertainty during my time in Kuwait, and I understand the fear and helplessness many are facing today."

Raheja first realised it was time to react, when his own family friend, a young woman, found herself unable to get home due to cancellations at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi. "Her mother was terrified." He checked availability right away and found her a place to stay, then figuring out how else he could help.

"There was no strategy meeting or discussion. It happened within the first hour of the airspace closing. When people are scared and stranded, you don't wait."

Livjaza's Singh Dhir adds: "I kept asking myself: If this were my family, what would I hope someone would do? The answer was simple: remove barriers, remove fees and make it easier. "

'Compassion served warm'

On Sunday, local confectionary brand Petite Gourmet, posted to Instagram, "We're here. If you know anyone who needs a meal right now, or may need a meal yourself, please DM us. We will deliver it to you."

Founder Karishma Samtani tells The National: "In uncertain times, what people need most is reassurance. That they are seen, cared for and not alone. Food is comfort. It is dignity. It is compassion served warm," adding that they welcome collaborations with hotels, corporate companies and community groups.

It's a sentiment felt all round. On their initial social media post that now has more than 34,000 likes, Raheja says most of the messages they received were from people who weren't even looking for accommodation, but were worried about what was happening and wanted someone to talk to.

'Credit to teams working tirelessly'

An Arabnb Homes property where one Kuwati family have taken shelter. Photo: Arabnb Homes Info

But behind the spokespeople and social media posts are the people working to make this support happen. Raheja explains how his team worked tirelessly overnight to make sure guests truly in need found accommodations. And they've continued to keep in close contact with guests ever since.

"Our team has been checking in, helping with next steps and making sure no one feels like they're going through this alone," he says.

At Petite Gourmet, their initiative goes beyond helping those who might not call the UAE home and need support during the current situation. They also aim to support "frontline service providers, especially delivery riders, who continue to work tirelessly despite circumstances".

'We stand firm with our leadership'

Airports closed on Saturday night, with many responding to help stranded passengers. Reuters Info

Singh Dhir extends his praise to communities who have also opened doors. "In difficult moments, the true character of a nation is revealed. What I have seen across the UAE makes me deeply proud. There is disruption, yes. There is concern. But there is also courage, compassion and resilience.

"I commend our national leaders and emergency services. Their co-ordination, communication and tireless efforts are providing structure in a very uncertain time."

While appreciating that tourists may have a sense of panic in the moment, everyone has likewise expressed their faith in and gratitude toward the government in their swift response to the unpreceded situation.

"Dubai’s government is making every possible effort to support the community and this is our small contribution to those commendable efforts," says Sajan. "In these trying times, we stand firmly with our leadership and our people."

Samtani adds: "The team has expressed deep gratitude to the UAE leadership and authorities for fostering a culture of trust, safety and unity."