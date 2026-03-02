Mental health hotlines and online meditations: Free support for residents in the UAE

Follow live updates here

As UAE residents face a time of uncertainty amid escalating regional conflict, several mental health clinics, certified individuals and medical providers have started offering free support to those struggling.

Here are some resources to call on.

Mental health

Sakina

The Department of Health Abu Dhabi has launched a 24/7 mental health support hotline in association with Sakina, a dedicated mental health platform in Abu Dhabi, to help residents at this time of regional instability. Authorities are encouraging anyone who's struggling to reach out and seek help, as they're offering confidential psychological support via qualified mental health professionals over the phone at 800 725 462.

Lighthouse Arabia

The well-known mental health clinic in Dubai has been organising free online sessions for its community, such as one on navigating ongoing uncertainty and heightened stress, as well as a parenting workshop with a live question-and-answer session the same day. It is offering practical, research-backed tools to help people regulate. Keep an eye on the events section on their website for more coming up.

www.lighthousearabia.com

MedicoArabia

This medical tourism services platform has also launched a free 24/7 mental health helpline this week, offering "safe, confidential support for anyone experiencing emotional distress, anxiety, trauma or overwhelming thoughts". It is offering access to licensed professionals trained in trauma-informed counselling via audio or text consultations. There is crisis support and referral pathways, as well as multilingual assistance across the UAE. You can call 056 900 5443 or 050 159 0070.

Sage Clinics

On Monday and Tuesday, Sage Clinics in Dubai has organised free live online support sessions in English and Arabic for adults. These offer support during periods of uncertainty informed by psychological first aid frameworks used in crisis and emergency contexts. These will take place at 7pm on Monday and 2pm and 4pm on Tuesday. At 5pm on Monday and 3pm on Tuesday, there will be a live session for parents, followed by one for educators at 2pm on Tuesday and high school students at 2pm on Wednesday. They're all free of charge. Email appointments@sage-clinics.com or call 04 575 5684.

FamilyFirst Medical Centre

An interactive session on supporting children through stress and uncertainty will be hosted by this Dubai centre on Tuesday at 11am. Led by educational psychologist Sthee Mnguni, it will include practical, evidence-based strategies to help children feel safe and supported during this time. Call 04 378 5555 for more information.

Meditation, breathing and more

Achievher

Over the next couple of days, this Dubai studio is offering live somatic "co-regulation" calls for free, for people to drop in and ground themselves. These will take place at 9pm on Monday and 9am on Tuesday UAE time. They will last 40 to 60 minutes and include gentle somatic movement and breathing techniques, led by Achievher co-founder Constanze Witzel. Email constanze@achievher.com.

www.achievher.com

The Sixth House

Joanne from The Sixth House in Dubai is offering free community breath and somatic healing workshops online during this time. These are workshops are for individuals and families with older children who need support right now, staying calm for those around them. Keep an eye on her Instagram account (@thesixthhousedubai) for details of how to access these sessions.

That Dubai Girl

This online community has teamed up with holistic well-being and mindfulness coach Jane Elizabeth to host a calming meditation session at 8pm on Monday, the details of which are available on their Instagram account: @thatdubaigirlofficial. "This is a gentle space to slow the body's stress response, return attention to your breathing, and allow a little softness and ease to settle in."