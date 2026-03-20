UAE property: 'Can I be forced out of my apartment before my lease ends?'

Question: I rent a one-bedroom in JLT and my landlord has told me he’s selling the apartment. The agent keeps calling and asking for viewings and they’ve hinted that the new owner might want me out. My contract still has seven months left. Can I be forced to leave early and do I have to allow all these viewings? PJ, Dubai

Answer: This is one of the most common misunderstandings in Dubai’s rental market. A landlord selling a property does not automatically give them the right to terminate your tenancy early. If you have a valid Ejari contract in place, it remains legally binding until it expires, regardless of whether the property changes ownership.

If the property is sold, the new owner essentially “inherits” the tenancy. In other words, the tenancy agreement transfers with the property and you continue paying rent under the same terms. Many tenants panic when they hear the word “sale” but, in reality, Dubai’s rental law is quite clear on protecting the tenant’s rights during the contract period.

If the new owner intends to move into the property themselves, they can serve a legal eviction notice. But it must be a formal 12-month notice served through the notary public or registered mail, and it must be for a legally valid reason, such as personal use or sale. A casual WhatsApp message from the agent is not legally enforceable.

As for viewings, tenants are expected to co-operate reasonably, but you also have the right to privacy and the quiet enjoyment of your home. If there are viewing clauses in your contract then these need to be adhered to.

In any case, my advice is always to agree to viewings on specific days or time slots rather than allowing constant disruption. If it becomes excessive, document everything in writing and inform the landlord you are not happy about the arrangement. In Dubai today, this situation is happening more frequently because landlords are trying to cash in on strong resale prices, but tenants still have clear legal protections.

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Q: I live in Business Bay and my landlord says my building has been reclassified as a higher category under the smart rental index, so he can increase the rent more than before. I’m confused because the apartment hasn’t changed. Is this a real thing and can landlords use it to justify a bigger increase? TS, Dubai

A: The short answer is yes, this is absolutely a real thing and it’s one of the biggest changes we’ve seen in the Dubai rental market. Under the newer smart rental index system, some buildings are being classified differently based on quality ratings, amenities, location, maintenance standards and overall building performance.

This is a shift away from the older style of rent control where everything was based purely on area averages. The logic behind the new approach is that not every tower in Business Bay is the same. Some buildings have better facilities, better maintenance, better finishing and better management, and the rental framework is trying to reflect that.

However, this does not mean landlords can increase rent without limits. The increase must still follow the permitted range shown in the rental index. The landlord must be able to demonstrate the index result and the permitted percentage. If they’re simply claiming “premium rating” without proof, you should request the official index reference immediately.

What’s important for tenants is that this system is likely to create more variation between towers. Two identical one-bedroom apartments in the same district could now have different allowable rent increases depending on the building rating. This is why tenants need to stop comparing online listings only and start checking the official smart rental index result for their property.

My advice is to ask for the official index outcome, confirm the notice was served correctly and then negotiate sensibly. Many landlords will push for the maximum permitted, but that doesn’t mean the market will actually allow it. Tenants who understand the system tend to get the best outcome.

The opinions expressed do not constitute legal advice and are provided for information only. Please send any questions to mario@allegiance.ae