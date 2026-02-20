UAE Property: 'My landlord is refusing to return my security deposit claiming the property is damaged'

Question: I moved out of my apartment in Dubai Marina last month and my landlord is refusing to return my security deposit. He says there are damages and cleaning costs, but I left the place in good condition and I have photos. He’s now ignoring my messages. What are my rights and what’s the correct way to deal with this in Dubai? RD, Dubai

Answer: This is a very common issue in Dubai and, frankly, it’s one of the most frustrating parts of renting because tenants often feel powerless once they’ve handed the keys back. Legally, the security deposit is not meant to be kept automatically. It is specifically intended to cover legitimate damage beyond normal wear and tear.

The key point is the difference between “damage” and “usage”. A few scuffs on a wall, worn grout, or minor marks are not usually valid reasons to keep a full deposit. If the landlord is claiming deductions, they should be able to justify it with evidence and invoices. If they can’t produce a proper breakdown, the argument becomes very weak. Having said that, it is common practice to return the property in the manner that it was given in the first place, this then removes the wear-and-tear clauses that sometimes are still in contracts.

In your case, having dated photos is excellent. Ideally, you should also have proof of when the unit was handed back and any inspection notes. I always advise tenants to document everything at the end of the tenancy: video walk-throughs, close-ups of appliances, meter readings and, ideally, a signed handover checklist.

If the landlord refuses to co-operate, you do have a formal route: the Dubai Rental Dispute Centre (RDC). Dubai has made the process more accessible and increasingly digital, and landlords who try to keep deposits unfairly often change their tone quickly once they realise the tenant is willing to escalate. The main mistake people make is waiting too long. The sooner you challenge it with written evidence and a clear request for itemised deductions, the better your chances of getting your money back.

Q: My landlord has told me my rent is increasing at renewal because the Smart Rental Index says it’s allowed. But my building is half empty and I’ve seen cheaper listings online. Can I challenge the increase or do I have no choice? SC, Dubai

A: This is a very relevant question in today’s market because Dubai’s rental system is evolving and the Smart Rental Index is more complex than the older Rera calculator. Many tenants assume vacancy levels or online listings should dictate the price, but legally rent increases are tied to the official index, not the landlord’s opinion or what appears on property portals.

That said, you absolutely can challenge an increase if it has been applied incorrectly. The first thing you should do is request a copy or screenshot of the Smart Rental Index result that the landlord is using. If the landlord cannot provide this, or if the increase doesn’t match the permitted range, then you may have grounds to dispute it.

The second major factor is notice. In Dubai, rent changes or any changes to the contract must be communicated at least 90 days before the contract expiry, unless the tenancy contract specifies a different period. Many landlords lose their legal position simply because they wish to raise the rent too late, as in they miss this 90-day window. Even if the index allows an increase, missing the notice deadline often means the tenant can renew on the existing terms.

If you feel the increase is unfair but technically legal, the next step is negotiation rather than conflict. This is where real market dynamics come in. A landlord might be legally entitled to increase rent but they may still prefer a reliable tenant who pays on time and maintains the unit. thus avoiding vacancy periods. In many cases, landlords agree to a smaller increase or improved payment terms to keep a good tenant.

My advice is to approach it calmly and professionally: verify the Smart Rental Index result, confirm notice timing, then negotiate based on comparable rentals and your value as a stable tenant. Dubai remains a strong rental market, but smart landlords know turnover has a cost and tenants who understand the rules often get better outcomes.

The opinions expressed do not constitute legal advice and are provided for information only.