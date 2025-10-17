Timeframe: When Dubai Marina was launched 25 years ago

Dubai Marina is a gleaming waterfront lined with yachts, glass towers and palm-shaded promenades. The district has long embodied the city’s vision of modern coastal living. Yet, a quarter of a century ago, none of it existed.

On October 17, 2000, officials gathered on a patch of empty desert to mark the start of construction on Dubai Marina – a multibillion-dirham project that would redefine the skyline and become one of the emirate’s most recognisable neighbourhoods.

Inspired by Vancouver’s False Creek, developer Emaar set out to create one of the Middle East’s first large-scale waterfront communities. More than two decades later, that vision has evolved into a dense urban hub of more than 200 towers and a population of about 120,000 residents. stretching along a 3km canal.

Dubai Marina today is both a residential enclave and a tourist magnet. Its retail and leisure mix remains a major draw – from Dubai Marina Mall and the bustling Marina Walk to The Beach and The Walk at Jumeirah Beach Residence. Visitors can take dhow cruises through the waterways at sunset or glide above the promenade on XLine, the world’s longest urban zip line. Restaurants, beach clubs and cinemas add to the area’s cosmopolitan energy, particularly during the cooler months.

While the skyline appears complete, development has not stopped. Emaar’s Marina Cove is among several off-plan projects under way in 2025, adding another wave of waterfront apartments and branded residences. Other luxury launches, such as Six Senses Residences and LIV Marina, continue to push the area further upmarket.

Dubai Marina continues to evolve as a model for mixed-use urban living. The district has seen a steady shift towards sustainability and smarter design, with newer towers incorporating energy-efficient systems, electric vehicle charging stations and enhanced pedestrian access.

Bluewaters Island is a popular destination near Dubai Marina. Courtesy Caesars Palace

Community initiatives, from pop-up markets to outdoor fitness events, have helped transform the area from a high-rise enclave into a lively neighbourhood with a strong sense of connection between residents, visitors and the waterfront.

Transport and infrastructure have kept pace with growth. The Dubai Tram and nearby metro stations at DMCC and Sobha Realty ensure easy access to the rest of the city, while proximity to Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters Island keeps the district connected to new attractions.

Now, 25 years after breaking ground, Dubai Marina remains a work in progress – an ever-evolving landmark that reflects the emirate’s continuing ambition. What began as a bold idea on a barren shoreline has become one of Dubai’s defining achievements, where the desert truly meets the sea.

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20IPHONE%2015%20PRO%20MAX %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.7%22%20Super%20Retina%20XDR%20OLED%2C%202796%20x%201290%2C%20460ppi%2C%20120Hz%2C%202000%20nits%20max%2C%20HDR%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20P3%2C%20always-on%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20A17%20Pro%2C%206-core%20CPU%2C%206-core%20GPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECapacity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20256%2F512GB%20%2F%201TB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPlatform%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20iOS%2017%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Triple%3A%2048MP%20main%20(f%2F1.78)%20%2B%2012MP%20ultra-wide%20(f%2F2.2)%20%2B%2012MP%205x%20telephoto%20(f%2F2.8)%3B%205x%20optical%20zoom%20in%2C%202x%20optical%20zoom%20out%3B%2010x%20optical%20zoom%20range%2C%20digital%20zoom%20up%20to%2025x%3B%20Photonic%20Engine%2C%20Deep%20Fusion%2C%20Smart%20HDR%204%2C%20Portrait%20Lighting%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%20video%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204K%20%40%2024%2F25%2F30%2F60fps%2C%20full-HD%20%40%2025%2F30%2F60fps%2C%20HD%20%40%2030fps%2C%20slo-mo%20%40%20120%2F240fps%2C%20ProRes%20(4K)%20%40%2060fps%3B%20night%2C%20time%20lapse%2C%20cinematic%2C%20action%20modes%3B%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%204K%20HDR%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFront%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2012MP%20TrueDepth%20(f%2F1.9)%2C%20Photonic%20Engine%2C%20Deep%20Fusion%2C%20Smart%20HDR%204%2C%20Portrait%20Lighting%3B%20Animoji%2C%20Memoji%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFront%20camera%20video%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204K%20%40%2024%2F25%2F30%2F60fps%2C%20full-HD%20%40%2025%2F30%2F60fps%2C%20slo-mo%20%40%20120%2F240fps%2C%20ProRes%20(4K)%20%40%2030fps%3B%20night%2C%20time%20lapse%2C%20cinematic%2C%20action%20modes%3B%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%204K%20HDR%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204441mAh%2C%20up%20to%2029h%20video%2C%2025h%20streaming%20video%2C%2095h%20audio%3B%20fast%20charge%20to%2050%25%20in%2030min%20(with%20at%20least%2020W%20adaptor)%3B%20MagSafe%2C%20Qi%20wireless%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%2C%20NFC%20(Apple%20Pay)%2C%20second-generation%20Ultra%20Wideband%20chip%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBiometrics%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Face%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20USB-C%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDurability%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20IP68%2C%20water-resistant%20up%20to%206m%20up%20to%2030min%3B%20dust%2Fsplash-resistant%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECards%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual%20eSIM%20%2F%20eSIM%20%2B%20eSIM%20(US%20models%20use%20eSIMs%20only)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Black%20titanium%2C%20blue%20titanium%2C%20natural%20titanium%2C%20white%20titanium%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EiPhone%2015%20Pro%20Max%2C%20USB-C-to-USB-C%20woven%20cable%2C%20one%20Apple%20sticker%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dh5%2C099%20%2F%20Dh5%2C949%20%2F%20Dh6%2C799%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Newcastle United 2 (Willems 25', Shelvey 88') Manchester City 2 (Sterling 22', De Bruyne 82')

The%20end%20of%20Summer %3Cp%3EAuthor%3A%20Salha%20Al%20Busaidy%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EPages%3A%20316%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EPublisher%3A%20The%20Dreamwork%20Collective%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Specs Engine: Duel electric motors

Power: 659hp

Torque: 1075Nm

On sale: Available for pre-order now

Price: On request

Infiniti QX80 specs Engine: twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 Power: 450hp Torque: 700Nm Price: From Dh450,000, Autograph model from Dh510,000 Available: Now

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

Kathryn Hawkes of House of Hawkes on being a good guest (because we’ve all had bad ones) Arrive with a thank you gift, or make sure you have one for your host by the time you leave.

Offer to buy groceries, cook them a meal or take your hosts out for dinner.

Help out around the house.

Entertain yourself so that your hosts don’t feel that they constantly need to.

Leave no trace of your stay – if you’ve borrowed a book, return it to where you found it.

Offer to strip the bed before you go.

MATCH INFO Championship play-offs, second legs: Aston Villa 0

Middlesbrough 0 (Aston Villa advance 1-0 on aggregate) Fulham 2

Sessegnon (47'), Odoi (66') Derby County 0 (Fulham advance 2-1 on aggregate) Final Saturday, May 26, Wembley. Kick off 8pm (UAE)

HOW TO WATCH Facebook: TheNationalNews Twitter: @thenationalnews Instagram: @thenationalnews.com TikTok: @thenationalnews

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

The biog Name: Salem Alkarbi Age: 32 Favourite Al Wasl player: Alexandre Oliveira First started supporting Al Wasl: 7 Biggest rival: Al Nasr

Results Stage seven 1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates, in 3:20:24 2. Adam Yates (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers, at 1s 3. Pello Bilbao (ESP) Bahrain-Victorious, at 5s General Classification 1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates, in 25:38:16 2. Adam Yates (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers, at 22s 3. Pello Bilbao (ESP) Bahrain-Victorious, at 48s