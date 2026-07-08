World Cup round-up: Egypt's historic journey ends against Argentina amid heartbreak and controversy

Egypt are out of the World Cup, but the anger is just beginning. Argentina came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 in Atlanta in a match that will be debated long after the tournament ends.

Egypt led through Yasser Ibrahim's header, had a Mostafa Zico goal ruled out by VAR for a foul at the other end of the pitch in the build-up, then scored again through Zico in the 67th minute to make it 2-0.

But Lionel Messi set up Cristian Romero to pull one back in the 79th minute and equalised through Messi four minutes later, before Enzo Fernandez headed in the winner in stoppage time. Egypt appealed for a penalty on Mohamed Salah seconds before that winner and were adamant that a foul by Alexis Mac Allister in the build-up should have been reviewed.

Egypt's coach Hossam Hassan said after the match that his team "suffered injustice" and suggested the referee and VAR had been influenced by external pressure to keep Argentina in the competition. He said he would not watch another match at this World Cup.

The Egyptian Football Association has asked Fifa to investigate the referee and VAR team. Hassan had objected to the appointment of French referee Francois Letexier before the match.

Switzerland beat Colombia 4-3 on penalties after a goalless draw and will face Argentina in the quarter-finals. Morocco are now the last Arab and last African team in the tournament, with the Atlas Lions to face France in the quarter-finals.

Mina Rzouki presents Trending Middle East's World Cup round-up, a daily bonus series from The National for the duration of the tournament.