World Cup round-up: Ronaldo's dream is over, all three co-hosts are eliminated and Fifa's crisis deepens

Spain are in the World Cup quarter-finals after Mikel Merino's 91st-minute goal ended Portugal's tournament in Dallas. Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, was peripheral throughout and was left in tears after what is almost certainly his final World Cup match. Roberto Martinez confirmed he is stepping down as Portugal's coach.

Belgium beat the US 4-1 in Seattle in a match that rendered the Folarin Balogun controversy irrelevant on the pitch. Belgium were sharper from the start and the game turned when US goalkeeper Matt Freese rushed out of his area and lost possession, allowing Hans Vanaken to finish into an empty net. All three co-hosts are now out.

But the fallout continues to grow after Fifa's decision to suspend Balogun's one-match ban after an intervention from US President Donald Trump. Uefa called Fifa's ruling "unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable", accusing the ruling body of crossing a red line. Belgium's appeal was dismissed. Mr Trump confirmed he called Fifa president Gianni Infantino, after Balogun was sent off against Bosnia in the previous round.

Meanwhile, France beat Paraguay 1-0, but the post-match story was centred on striker Kylian Mbappe's public response to a Paraguayan senator who posted racist comments about him. The French football authorities are reporting the matter to prosecutors.

Tonight, Egypt face Argentina at 8pm UAE time in Atlanta, pitching Lionel Messi against Mohamed Salah. Switzerland face Colombia at midnight.

Mina Rzouki presents Trending Middle East's World Cup round-up, a daily bonus series from The National for the duration of the tournament.