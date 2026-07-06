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World Cup round-up: England survive, Brazil's era ends and Fifa's integrity is now in question

Mina Rzouki has your overnight World Cup round-up from Trending Middle East

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Mina Rzouki
Mina Rzouki

July 06, 2026

England have reached the World Cup quarter-finals after beating Mexico 3-2 at the Azteca, in one of their biggest knockout victories in decades.

Jude Bellingham scored twice in two minutes, but England were reduced to 10 men after a red card for Jarell Quansah and had to defend deep and face 49 Mexican crosses.

Harry Kane scored a penalty and Jordan Pickford made crucial saves. England face Norway in Miami on Saturday.

Erling Haaland scored a late double as Norway won 2-1 in New Jersey to end Brazil's record of reaching at least the quarter-finals at every tournament since 1990. Haaland was quiet for most of the match but scored twice in the final minutes. Neymar replied with a late penalty and then confirmed his retirement from international football, departing as Brazil's all-time top scorer. This is Brazil's earliest World Cup exit in 36 years.

The biggest controversy of the knockout stage has nothing to do with what happened on the pitch. Fifa has suspended a one-match ban for US striker Folarin Balogun after US President Donald Trump called Fifa president Gianni Infantino to ask for a review.

Balogun, sent off in the last-32 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina, will now be available to play in the last 16 against Belgium. He's the US's top scorer at the tournament with three goals.

Fifa offered no reason or explanation for suspending Balogun's ban. It just cited "article 27 of the Fifa disciplinary code".

It is the first time Article 27 has been used at a World Cup. Belgium coach Rudi Garcia said he did not know the fifth of July had become April Fools' Day, adding that his federation was not just defending themselves but defending football.

Meanwhile, Morocco are already through to the quarter-finals after beating Canada 3-0 and now face France in a repeat of the 2022 semi-final. Egypt face Argentina tomorrow after beating Australia on penalties, with coach Hossam Hassan dedicating the win to the Egyptian and Palestinian people after walking across the pitch with a Palestinian flag.

Tonight, Portugal face Spain at 11pm in Dallas and the US face Belgium at 4am in Seattle, with Balogun now available to start.

Mina Rzouki presents Trending Middle East's World Cup round-up, a daily bonus series from The National for the duration of the tournament.

Updated: July 06, 2026, 7:01 AM
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