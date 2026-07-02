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Trending Middle East

Lebanon agreement under pressure, Syria-Gulf trade routes expand and Dubai unveils major road project

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

July 02, 2026

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, debate continues over Lebanon’s new agreement with Israel, with former American special envoy Jeffrey Feltman questioning US President Donald Trump’s suggestion that Syria should take on Hezbollah. Legal experts warn that a clause in the agreement could complicate efforts by victims of the war to pursue international accountability.

We also have the latest on US-Iran diplomacy, as Qatar says this week’s indirect negotiations in Doha made positive progress towards a permanent agreement. The talks focused on the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s nuclear programme, Lebanon and the release of frozen Iranian assets.

Syria says it is ready to become a new trade gateway linking the Gulf to the Mediterranean, with officials welcoming plans for new transport corridors through Iraq that could reduce dependence on the Strait of Hormuz and strengthen the UAE’s role in regional logistics.

In business, Dubai’s inflation reaches its highest level in months as higher fuel, transport and food prices continue to weigh on the economy following the US-Iran conflict, although economists expect price pressures to ease later this year.

Authorities in the emirate approve a new, elevated road alongside the Sheikh Zayed motorway as part of a Dh18 billion development package that includes culture, investment and urban planning initiatives.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: July 02, 2026, 6:41 AM
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