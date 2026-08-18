  • UAE condemns Iranian attack on Iraqi Kurdistan
  • Houthis claim drone attack on Aramco refinery in Jazan
  • Ghalibaf to travel to Iraq on Wednesday, Fars reports
  • Turkey’s Erdogan urges Trump to keep Iran talks going
  • Vessel struck by unknown projectile in Strait of Hormuz, UKMTO says
  • Yemen army says it carried out 133 operations against Houthis in 24 hours
Updated: August 18, 2026, 3:33 PM