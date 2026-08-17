Arab nations back Gaza peace plan, Hormuz shipping slows, and Iraq corruption crackdown continues

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, the UAE joins seven other Arab and Islamic nations in condemning Israel for rejecting renewed efforts to implement US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan, as Jared Kushner holds talks with Hamas and regional mediators in Egypt.

We also examine a sharp slowdown in shipping through the Strait of Hormuz as attacks on tankers and stalled US-Iran talks continue to disrupt maritime traffic, while Iran resumes crude loading through alternative export routes.

We look at Iraq’s seizure of more than $26 million in cash and 60kg of gold as part of a widening anti-corruption campaign.

And Abu Dhabi’s sovereign fund launches a bid to take full ownership of AD Ports Group, while the UAE encourages motorists to drive safely ahead of the new school year with its annual Accident-Free Day campaign.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans