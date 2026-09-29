Millionaire Charlie Mullins puts £9m London penthouse facing MI6 up for sale

Multimillionaire businessman Charlie Mullins has put his riverside apartment in London up for sale after moving to Spain, disenchanted with successive British governments.

The three-bedroom, 2,933-square foot penthouse in Westminster looks directly across the River Thames towards the MI6 security services building. It is priced at £9 million. Mr Mullins' art and furniture collection, valued at £2 million, is also for sale.

Mr Mullins, 73, made his fortune after founding Pimlico Plumbers, which he sold in 2021 for around £100 million. He has since founded repair company WeFix with his son.

He said he was putting the fifth-floor apartment up for sale as he did not want it sitting empty after deciding to move to Spain because of the “current political climate in the United Kingdom”.

Mr Mullins, a Reform UK donor, described the penthouse as his “perfect London home”.

“I have decided to sell it as I have relocated to Spain and it is a shame for it to sit empty. I will only consider returning to the UK if [Reform leader] Nigel Farage is appointed prime minister. Until then, I believe my future lies elsewhere,” he said.

“If I was to come back to London one day, I would buy again in this exact building as it offers exceptional security that I have not seen in any other development in London. The Thames views are incredible, and it is directly opposite MI6, further adding to its appeal as a safe and secure place to call home.”

Mr Mullins has previously encouraged young people to move from the UK to Dubai, saying “there is no future in the UK for them”. He said Dubai offered a better and safer lifestyle than Britain.

His departure from Britain is part of a flurry of wealthy businessman relocating abroad, with the UAE, Monaco, Italy and Switzerland popular locations.

The Riverwalk development on the banks of the River Thames. Photo: Harris Le Beau Show caption: The Riverwalk development on the banks of the River Thames. …

Hedge fund tycoon and philanthropist Chris Rokos, who was Britain’s third-highest taxpayer last year, became the latest London-based billionaire to relocate, choosing to move to Greece.

His departure follows decisions by billionaires such as steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, Egypt’s second-richest man Nassef Sawiris, Checkout.com founder Guillaume Pousaz and Goldman Sachs vice-chairman Richard Gnodde to leave the UK amid the expectation of tax rises from Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s government.

Mr Mullins' penthouse, which is part of the smaller East Tower of the SW1P development Riverwalk, is on the market with central London agents Harris Le Beau.

The art and furnishings at Charlie Mullins' penthouse are also for sale, valued at £2 million. Photo: Harris Le Beau Show caption: The art and furnishings at Charlie Mullins' penthouse are al…

Mr Mullins said: “I was living in an apartment on one of the lower floors, but when the penthouse became available, I decided to move. It has direct lift access into the penthouse and the building has some well-known business professionals and celebrities, including Tom Jones.”

Joe Le Beau, director at Harris Le Beau, said: “Charlie is probably one of the greatest experts on Riverwalk, having lived in several apartments within the development over the years, so he knows all of its quirks and exactly where the best positions are. I think he found that with this apartment.

“The terrace is quite extraordinary for such a central London location and, combined with the Thames views and the scale of the entertaining space, it makes for a fantastic entertaining pad.”