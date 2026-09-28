President Sheikh Mohamed travels on Etihad Rail for launch of Dubai station

President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, attended the launch of Etihad Rail's station in Dubai ahead of its opening on Wednesday.

The launch of operations at Al Yalayis Station marks a milestone in expanding the national rail network and connecting key regions and emirates. The President travelled on the Etihad train from Abu Dhabi to Dubai before the service’s official launch.

During the journey, he received a briefing on Etihad Rail, its objectives, and the quality of services provided to ensure a passenger experience that meets international standards.

On arrival at Al Yalayis Station, Sheikh Mohamed met staff involved in the project.

Sheikh Mohamed was joined by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council; Mattar Al Tayer, director general and chairman of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority; and Shadi Malak, chief executive of Etihad Rail.

Sheikh Hamdan toured the station and received a briefing on its facilities, services and operational system. The briefing highlighted advanced solutions and technologies designed to provide an integrated passenger experience, from arrival and ticket booking to journey completion.

"Connecting the emirate of Dubai to the national Etihad Rail network enhances its presence at the heart of the country’s movement, supports its pivotal role in the national economy, and consolidates its position as a global centre for business, tourism and investment," said Sheikh Hamdan.

"It also adds to Dubai’s assets a national transport infrastructure that enhances accessibility to and from the city, and keeps pace with its growth and future ambitions."

He boarded a train in Dubai at 2.11pm and arrived in Abu Dhabi at 3.13pm. He posted an image of his ticket on Snapchat.

Sheikh Hamdan's Etihad Rail ticket. Photo: Sheikh Hamdan Show caption: Sheikh Hamdan's Etihad Rail ticket. Photo: Sheikh Hamdan

Etihad Rail opened bookings on Monday for its new Dubai service to and from Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, which starts on Wednesday. The online ticketing system was briefly available last week for passengers travelling between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, before bookings were paused later that day.

Dubai forms a key link between the national rail network and the emirate’s transportation network.

Al Yalayis Station connects to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station via a dedicated pedestrian bridge, allowing transfers between Etihad Rail and Dubai Metro.

Integration with the Nol passenger system also enables booking Etihad Rail and Dubai public transport services using a unified QR code, which can be used on train, metro, tram and bus.