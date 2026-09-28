Flights to Dubai face further delays after Sunday disruption

Some flights to the UAE were facing delays on Monday morning, after significant disruption to inbound journeys on Sunday.

Dubai International Airport's flight status website showed flydubai planes from Kazakhstan - one from Almaty due to land at 7.30am and another from Tashkent expected at 7.20am - were delayed by 52 minutes and 64 minutes respectively.

Another flydubai flight from Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikstan, was delayed from 7.50am to 9.07am.

Other flydubai flights travelling to Dubai from destinations such as Moscow and Yekaterinburg in Russia and Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, were also set to touch down late on the tarmac.

An Emirates flight from London Heathrow to Dubai, due to reach its destination at 6.40am, was reported rescheduled for 8.30am.

Adjustments continue to be made to flight schedules, but not all delays are due to the continuing conflict affecting the Middle East.

Hundreds of flights from Russia have been affected by the prolonged war with Ukraine in recent weeks.

Travellers flying into the UAE faced significant disruption on Sunday, with some flights cancelled and more than 40 being delayed, many for more than two hours.

Flights to and from Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport were operating largely on schedule as of 8am on Monday morning.

Flights departing Dubai International Airport on Monday morning were also operating largely as normal.

UAE airlines are now close to full capacity after scaling back services at the height of the Iran war.

Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow on September 19 delayed more than 400 flights and led to a number of diversions.

Passengers travelling to and from the UAE are advised to check with their airline on their flight status prior to travelling to the airport.