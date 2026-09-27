UAE weather alert issued over fog expected to persist for days

Authorities issued a weather warning after dense fog engulfed parts of Abu Dhabi on Sunday morning - with more challenging conditions expected during morning commutes next week.

Abu Dhabi Police reduced speed limits to 80kph on key roads in the capital as a safety measure, as the hazardous weather reduced visibility.

Motorists were urged to exercise caution and adhere to the adjusted speed limits displayed on electronic road signs.

The National Centre of Meteorology said a weather warning was in place until 10am for vast areas of the Emirates, and visibility could be reduced to less than 1,000 metres in some parts.

In its latest five-day weather bulletin, the NCM said there was a "probability" of mist and fog forming until at least Thursday.

Slow down and stay safe

Abu Dhabi Police began to enforce the 80kph speed limit during bad weather – such as heavy rain, sandstorms and fog – in April 2019.

Temporary speed limits are posted on electronic signboards on roads and announced on social media to alert road users.

The scheme was introduced after the Department of Transport's traffic safety committee approved a plan to reduce speeds during poor weather

Motorists who fail to stick to the revised speed limits face penalties.

Police impose fines of Dh300 ($81.6) for drivers who exceed speed limits by up to 10kph.

This fine is doubled for those breaking the speed limit by no more than 20kph.

Penalties increase in line with the severity of the breach of traffic regulations.

Drivers caught exceeding the speed limit by more than 80kph will be hit with a Dh3,000 fine and have their vehicle seized for 60 days.