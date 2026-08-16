UAE fog warning: Speed limits cut to 80kph as visibility drops

A weather warning was issued on Sunday as dense fog formed in parts of Abu Dhabi, reducing visibility on the roads for early-morning commuters.

Abu Dhabi Police cut speed limits to 80kph on a number of routes including Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road between Kizad-Seih Shuaib, Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road and Sweihan Road.

The authority activated the speed-reduction system after sending a fog alert, urging motorists to be cautious and follow speed limits while driving in low-visibility conditions.

“Motorists should adhere to changing speed limits displayed on the electronic boards,” Abu Dhabi Police said in a post on X.

Red and yellow weather alerts from the National Centre of Meteorology are to be in place in parts of the country. The NCM said the fog will spread to some internal and coastal areas between Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society, told The National this time of year is the last phase of the intense summer season. “In general, August and September witness high humidity levels,” he said.