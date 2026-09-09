Dubai and Abu Dhabi flight cancellations and delays after Heathrow outage and fresh Iran strikes

Flights at Dubai International Airport and Zayed International Airport are facing fresh disruption on Wednesday, with services affected by a combination of air traffic control problems in the UK, the Iran war and the volcanic eruption in Indonesia.

Several arrivals into the UAE are running behind schedule, while some services have been cancelled, including flights from London Heathrow, Belgrade, Bahrain, St Petersburg and Auckland.

The latest disruption comes after a major technical failure that affected air traffic control systems across the UK on Tuesday, while fresh Iranian missile attacks on Jordan have added to uncertainty around regional air travel.

Airlines are also continuing to recover from disruption caused by volcanic ash from Indonesia's Mount Anak Krakatau, although airports affected by the eruption have now reopened.

Travellers are advised to check the latest status of their flight with their airline before travelling to the airport.

Why are flights being disrupted?

A technical failure at NATS, the UK's air traffic control provider, caused widespread disruption at British airports on Tuesday.

The problem affected the system used to process flight plans and resulted in more than 1,000 cancellations across the UK, with London Heathrow among the airports worst affected.

More than 1,000 flights to and from UK airports were cancelled on September 8. AFP Show caption: More than 1,000 flights to and from UK airports were cancell…

The technical issue was resolved on Tuesday afternoon, but airlines warned that knock-on disruption would continue into Wednesday as aircraft and crews were left out of position.

Heathrow suspended arrivals for the remainder of Tuesday night while departures resumed with disruption.

Several UAE services from the UK continue to be affected on Wednesday, including Emirates airline flights EK004 and EK006 from London Heathrow, which have been cancelled. Other Emirates and Etihad Airways services from Heathrow, Gatwick and Manchester are running behind schedule.

Fresh tensions in the Middle East are also affecting air travel after Iran launched a missile attack towards Jordan early on Wednesday.

The Jordan Armed Forces said its air defence systems engaged 20 ballistic missiles fired from Iranian territory, intercepting 18. Two fell in unpopulated areas, and no casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, airlines continue to recover from disruption caused by the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau in Indonesia.

Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport has reopened following the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau in Indonesia. Reuters Show caption: Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport has reopened …

Volcanic ash forced the temporary closure of eight Indonesian airports earlier this week, affecting thousands of flights and more than 340,000 passengers.

All eight airports have since reopened, although airlines continue to adjust schedules following several days of disruption.

Here is the status to and from the UAE thus far.

Zayed International Airport

Arrivals

Several flights scheduled to arrive at Zayed International Airport on Wednesday are running behind schedule.

Affected Air Arabia Abu Dhabi services include 3L112 from Ahmedabad and 3L451 from Beirut.

Meanwhile, Etihad Airways services affected include EY247 from Ahmedabad; EY718 from Cairo; EY207 from Mumbai; EY303 from Islamabad; EY337 from Kochi; EY473 from Jakarta; EY066 and EY068 from London Heathrow; EY277 from Peshawar; EY415 from Phuket; EY654 from Kuwait; EY154 from Vienna; EY078 from Manchester; EY032 from Paris; EY058 from Brussels; and EY100 from Lisbon.

Departures

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flights 3L450 to Beirut and 3L431 to Cairo are running behind schedule.

Dubai International Airport

Arrivals

Several flights scheduled to arrive at Dubai International Airport have been delayed or cancelled on Wednesday.

Affected flydubai services include FZ980 from Yekaterinburg; FZ952, FZ988, FZ966 and FZ796 from Moscow Vnukovo; FZ994 from Makhachkala; FZ920 from Jeddah; FZ1716 from Minsk; FZ984 from Kazan; FZ816 from Abha; FZ710 from Baku; and FZ762 from Sarajevo.

Flydubai flights FZ1750 from Belgrade, FZ028 from Bahrain and FZ992 from St Petersburg have been cancelled.

Several Emirates airline services are also running behind schedule, including EK020 and EK022 from Manchester; EK010 from London Gatwick; EK030 and EK008 from London Heathrow; EK928 from Cairo; EK230 from Seattle; EK146 from Amsterdam; EK180 from Warsaw; EK098 from Rome; EK090 from Geneva; EK094 from Bologna; EK050 from Munich; and EK082 from Lyon.

Emirates flights EK004 and EK006 from London Heathrow have been cancelled, as has EK449 from Auckland.

Other affected arrivals include Qeshm Air flight QB2210 from Tehran; Air India Express flight IX345 from Kozhikode; Pakistan International Airlines flight PK283 from Peshawar; and SpiceJet flights SG5155 from Amritsar, SG5060 and SG5113 from Mumbai, SG5118 from Kochi, and SG1111 from New Delhi.

Jazeera Airways flight J9121 from Kuwait has been cancelled, along with Sepehran Airlines flight IS7352 from Tehran.

Departures

A smaller number of departures from Dubai International Airport are also running behind schedule.

This includes flydubai flights FZ1745 to Belgrade and FZ1211 to Tel Aviv, as well as Emirates flight EK416 to Sydney.