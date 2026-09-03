Emirates unveils world's first electric premium economy seat with privacy screen

Emirates has unveiled a premium economy seat with an electrically operated privacy screen, which the Dubai airline says is a world first for the cabin class.

The seats will make their debut on newly delivered Airbus A350 aircraft. They will also be the first fully electrically powered premium economy seats offered by Emirates.

Passengers will be able to raise or lower the divider between seats and lock it into position, to increase their privacy while sleeping, eating or working, for example.

Emirates' newly delivered Airbus A350 aircraft will feature the world's first fully electrically powered Premium Economy seats. Photo: Emirates Show caption: Emirates' newly delivered Airbus A350 aircraft will feature …

The same controls can be used to adjust the seat position, including to lounge and meal modes.

The new seats will be installed in the A350's 28-seat premium economy cabin, where each row of seats is divided in a 2-3-2 configuration.

Each seat is 20 inches wide (50.8cm) with a pitch of up to 39 inches (99cm) and reclines into a cradle position without moving into the space of the passenger sitting behind.

Other features include Emirates' U-Dream headrest, which was recently introduced across the airline's premium economy cabins. Made from leather, it has adjustable wings to support the head and neck while sleeping. A manually operated leather footrest is also included.

Wireless charging is being added to premium economy for the first time, alongside USB-C charging points. Tray tables will also feature an integrated phone holder, allowing passengers to position their device as a second screen.

The airline is updating its in-flight entertainment on newly delivered A350s. Passengers will have a 13.3-inch 4K HDR touchscreen, while additional exterior cameras will provide views from the left and right sides of the aircraft, joining existing forward and downward-facing cameras.

The seats include Emirates' U-Dream headrest, which is made from leather and has adjustable wings to support the head and neck while sleeping. Photo: Emirates Show caption: The seats include Emirates' U-Dream headrest, which is made …

Emirates launched its premium economy cabin in 2022 and has since been rolling it out across its fleet. It is currently available across all markets served by the airline's A350 aircraft.

The airline has also been adding the cabin to its refurbished Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s as part of its wider fleet retrofit programme.