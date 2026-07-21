Emirates unveils viral economy seat that promises better sleep

Emirates has officially unveiled an Economy class headrest that went viral last month, confirming the adjustable design will be rolled out across much of its fleet as part of a major investment to improve passenger comfort.

The Dubai airline first caught travellers' attention in June when a social media video of the seat, featuring wing-like side supports that cradle a passenger's head while sleeping, spread online. Emirates did not comment on the post at the time.

Now, the airline has confirmed the product, called the U-Dream Headrest, describing it as a world-first that is designed to give Economy class passengers significantly greater support while sleeping or relaxing on board.

The multiway adjustable leather headrest forms part of Emirates' Safran Seats Z400 Economy seat and features padded side wings that fold inward to gently cradle the head and neck. It can also be adjusted vertically and tilted to suit passengers of different heights and body types, helping prevent the head from falling forwards or sideways during sleep.

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Emirates said the U-Dream Headrest has been independently tested and certified by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, making it the first airline to introduce the technology at scale.

“Emirates never rests on its laurels when it comes to customer experience and we have found a way to significantly improve the comfort for Economy class passengers, especially those travelling long-haul,” said Emirates president Tim Clark.

“The U-Dream changes the game if the person wants to sleep – by supporting the neck in full. No more neck pillows needed. It's another innovation that shows our commitment to customers and cements our Economy class as the best.”

The U-Dream Headrest will be installed across much of the airline's fleet, especially on long-haul routes. Photo: Emirates Info

According to Emirates, the headrest is already available on three Airbus A350 aircraft currently in service, with installation under way across the airline's A350 fleet. All Emirates A350s are expected to feature the U-Dream Headrest by the end of the year.

The airline said the headrest will also come pre-installed on all 270 Boeing 777X aircraft it has on order. From 2027, Emirates will begin retrofitting the U-Dream Headrest across most of its Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s, extending the upgrade to much of its long-haul fleet.

Emirates said the leather headrest is easy to adjust, while cabin crew have been trained to help passengers use it if required. It is also designed to be wiped clean and sanitised after every flight.

The headrest is designed to be wiped clean and sanitised after every flight. Photo: Emirates Info

The airline said U-Dream has already received strong feedback from passengers travelling on its A350 aircraft, with many praising the extra support it provides.

The announcement marks the latest investment in Emirates' Economy class offering as the airline continues its multibillion-dollar fleet refurbishment programme. While premium cabins often receive the most attention, the carrier said the new headrest is intended to bring a level of ergonomic comfort typically associated with business and first class to Economy class passengers.