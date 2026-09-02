Ramadan 2027 and Eid Al Fitr holiday: Potential dates announced for the UAE

The UAE's Astronomy Centre has released its projected dates for the key Islamic events of 2027. The forecast gives Muslims across the country an early guide for planning around Ramadan and the holidays that follow.

Ramadan is expected to begin in early February, although as is the case every year, the exact date will be confirmed after the crescent moon is sighted. The Islamic calendar follows lunar cycles and its dates shift earlier by about 10 to 12 days each Gregorian year.

For Muslims worldwide, Ramadan is a month set aside for fasting, prayer, community service and family time. Each year, the faithful wait eagerly for confirmation of exactly when it will fall.

When will Ramadan 2027 begin?

According to current astronomical calculations, the holy month is predicted to begin on February 8, 2027, and to last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the lunar cycle. Accordingly, Ramadan will probably last until March 8 or March 9.

However, Hijri dates are subject to confirmation after the moon is sighted. The moon-sighting committee in the UAE observes the moon on the 29th of each month to announce the start and end of the Islamic month.

Throughout Ramadan, Muslims abstain from food and drink from first light to sunset. The fast is broken each evening with iftar, and many rise again before dawn for a pre-fast meal known as suhoor. The month is regarded as a time to deepen worship, practise generosity and strengthen ties within the community.

When is Eid Al Fitr 2027?

The end of Ramadan gives way to Eid Al Fitr, one of the most eagerly awaited holidays on the UAE calendar. According to the projections, if Ramadan completes 30 days, the Eid Al Fitr break is likely to start on March 10.

If Ramadan lasts 29 days, the expected Eid Al Fitr 2027 holiday dates will probably be from March 9 to March 11. If the crescent marking the start of Shawwal is not sighted on the evening of the 29th day of Ramadan, the fasting month automatically extends to 30 days.

As per the UAE Cabinet law, Eid Al Fitr typically grants public- and private-sector employees three paid holidays for the first three days of Shawwal, the month that follows Ramadan in the Islamic calendar.

However, if the Shawwal crescent is not sighted on the evening of Ramadan 29 and the fasting month lasts for 30 days, then Ramadan 30 is also declared a public holiday. It is combined with the Eid holiday, resulting in a four-day public holiday for residents.

UAE residents should consider these dates as a general guide rather than an exact schedule, awaiting official confirmation closer to the sighting of the moon.