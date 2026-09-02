UAE travel advisory: Which flights are delayed at Abu Dhabi airport?

Flights to and from the UAE continue to face disruption as the US and Iran exchange fire amid heightened regional tensions.

Some services at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi were running behind schedule on Wednesday morning, with airlines warning that timings remain subject to change at short notice.

Several flights scheduled to arrive at Zayed International Airport have been affected. They include Etihad services EY303 from Islamabad, EY299 from Karachi, EY084 from Rome, EY610 from Tel Aviv, EY213 from Delhi, EY277 from Peshawar, EY343 from Chennai, EY393 from Colombo, EY331 from Kochi, EY239 from Bangalore, EY156 from Prague, EY100 from Lisbon, EY405 from Bangkok and EY417 from Phuket.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has also been affected, with delays to arriving flights including 3L112 from Ahmedabad, 3L201 from Calicut, 3L425 from Cairo, 3L312 from Sialkot, 3L016 from Bahrain, 3L316 from Faisalabad and 3L715 from Tbilisi.

Air India Express flight IX179 from Delhi is also running behind schedule.

Departures have faced similar disruption.

Etihad services affected include EY299 to Karachi, EY084 to Rome, EY610 to Tel Aviv, EY213 to Delhi, EY277 to Peshawar, EY343 to Chennai, EY393 to Colombo, EY239 to Bangalore, EY125 to Prague, EY100 to Lisbon, EY405 to Bangkok and EY417 to Phuket.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flights 3L425 to Cairo, 3L312 to Sialkot, 3L016 to Bahrain, 3L316 to Faisalabad, and 3L715 to Tbilisi, as well as Air India Express flight IX179 to Delhi, were also running behind schedule.