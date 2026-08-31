Filipina becomes UAE Lottery's first female millionaire with Dh5m win

A Filipina resident has won a Dh5 million ($1.3 million) prize in the UAE Lottery, becoming its first female millionaire.

Zenn Ariane Garceles - who picked her numbers at random - is the third person to claim the Dh5 million prize since the draw began. She learnt of her win while scrolling through Instagram and came across a post about a Dh5 million winner.

She quickly logged in to her account to check the results and found a message confirming she had won. She described the moment as “unforgettable”.

Thirteen years ago, Ms Garceles packed her bags in the Philippines and moved to the UAE, trading her work as a dental assistant for a fresh start in Dubai, where she went on to meet her future husband and have children. “My life in the UAE has been amazing. I met my husband here and built my family here,” she said.

Ms Garceles said she has regularly played the Lucky Day Draw since its early days, occasionally trying other games such as Scratch Cards.

Plans for the winnings?

Ms Garceles said she called her father in the Philippines shortly after learning of the win and hopes to bring him to Dubai for a visit.

She said she intends to put part of the prize towards her children's education, explore starting a business and buy her husband a car. “I can’t really think of what I would buy for myself, because I am happy knowing that I can share it with my family,” she said.

She hopes to eventually buy a home for her family in Dubai, a city she described as central to her future plans. “I have always wanted a place for my family and have dreamt of having our own home here,” she said.

Ms Garceles said she plans to manage the money carefully. “We should all be responsible in every aspect of our lives, especially with money,” she said. “When you spend it, be wise. Do not go beyond your limit.”

UAE Lottery winners: A brief history

The UAE Lottery’s largest single jackpot remains the Dh100 million win bagged by Anilkumar Bolla, 29, an Indian expat and IT professional in Abu Dhabi. Originally from Telangana, Mr Bolla matched all seven numbers in the 23rd Lucky Day Draw on October 18 last year. He was the only person to claim that prize, as subsequent draws went unclaimed and the jackpot format was changed weeks later.

The Grand Prize was reduced from Dh100 million to Dh30 million, with draws held twice weekly. A new Dh5 million Second Prize was introduced, which Ms Garceles won.

The first winner under this new format was Tayab Khan, 26, a Nepalese security guard in Abu Dhabi, who shared his Dh30 million win with four friends in May.

UAE Lottery games are fully regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority. The Lucky Day Draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday, offering a Dh30 million Grand Prize, Dh5 million Second Prize as well as other tiers.