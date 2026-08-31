Man United v Ipswich ratings: Fernandes 9, Mbeumo 7; Greaves 5, Davis 7

Bruno Fernandes scored a hat-trick as Manchester United trounced Ipswich Town 5-2 in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday.

United, who fell to a disappointing 2-0 loss at Hull City in their opening game of the new season, fell behind against another newly promoted team a week later.

The Tractor Boys took the lead when Leif Davis finished well just before the half-hour mark, but Fernandes blasted United level in the 40th minute.

The game was decided in five second half minutes when Jacob Greaves scored an own goal before giving away a penalty that Fernandes converted.

Ipswich were unhappy with United's second goal after Harry Maguire handled the ball in the build-up and his shot was deflected into the net by Greaves.

Fernandes – who last season broke the record for the most assists in a single Premier League campaign with 21 – completed his hat-trick, finishing after Kobbie Mainoo and Bryan Mbeumo both had shots blocked.

Mbeumo added a fifth after lobbing Kjell Scherpen; the ball hit the crossbar before spinning over the line.

Ipswich scored a late consolation when Julio Enciso cut the ball back for substitute Chuba Akpom to score.

What they said

Manchester United captain Fernandes: "It was a massive result for us. We lost three points last week. First game at home, the fans have been waiting for this. It's not to make up for last week; you can't get six points from it. In the second half, we were very good.

"Scoring before half-time is always important if it's to get on top of the game or draw the game. We were in control of the game. In the second half, we were very good.

"Scoring goals is the best feeling in football. Doing a half-time at home with our fans is something I'm proud of. I hope I can do much more and help my teammates score goals too."

Ipswich defender Leif Davis: “It was disappointing. The boys are very disappointed. We were in good control of the game for 45, 55 minutes. They scored the second goal and I think that's when we just started to lack discipline.

"They carved us open quite easily. We should have just stayed in shape a lot more.

“It's a difficult day. Everyone's disappointed. It shouldn't have been that scoreline. We're better than that, we know we are, but it's still early days. We've got a lot to work on."

Man United ratings:

Senne Lammens - 7/10: Saved from the rapid Encisco on 13 minutes. A fine save from Daizen. Saved from Leif Davis, having been beaten by him for the opener. Will be disappointed to concede another two goals, though neither were on him.

Diogo Dalot - 6/10: Played high in a back four and drew a top save from Scherpen on 12 minutes. Had another shot which was deflected wide on 44 minutes. Stole a ball to set up a 54th-minute attack as United upped the pressure.

Harry Maguire - 7/10: Thought he’d put his side ahead with a deflected shot. After a VAR check, his effort was ruledruled an own goalssy performance.

Lisandro Martinez - 8/10: Wrapped a smart ball forward for Shaw on 17 minutes and was the most effective United player of the first half. Struck a left-footed shot over on 46 minutes from 30 yards. Silly loss of possession for Ipswich’s second.

Luke Shaw - 5/10: Did well to win an early header against O’Shea. He’s fast but was beaten by Encisco for pace on 13 minutes. Nutmegged and beaten by Fatawu for a cross for Ipswich’s opener. That opening goal will be used against him. United need another left back.

Youri Tielemans - 6/10: Dramatically appealed for a first-half penalty. He’s still settling in, so it’s early days to judge him. Lack of pace a concern when Ipswich attacked. Mediocre so far.

Kobbie Mainoo - 8/10: Neat in the first half, drew fouls and was only bested by Fernandes in the second. Brilliant move and ball towards Cunha, who won a penalty for United’s third goal. Deservedly serenaded in song in the second half.

Bruno Fernandes - 9/10: Tried to get behind Ipswich’s high line, then scored a superb equaliser, running onto a Cunha pass and striking into the near post five minutes before half-time. Got the third, a calm penalty in front of the Stretford End, on 61 minutes. Then his own third after several teammates had shots on target. It was his third United hat-trick.

Bryan Mbeumo - 7/10: Deep cross as United pushed for a leveller on 26 minutes, but he should have been closer to Ipswich’s goalscorer Davis. He ran at goal on 50 minutes but passed back to nobody. A minute later, he hit the crossbar from one yard out. Got the fifth, in off the bar. Booked.

Matheus Cunha - 7/10: Took advantage of a slip to set up Fernandes for the equaliser. Won a penalty after being fouled by Greaves on the hour. Shot on target as United poured forward on 77.

Marcus Rashford - 7/10: A first league start for United since December 2024. Got close to a 16th-minute cross, hit a 19th-minute free kick over. Started on the left and did well to stretch and set up Mbeumo in the 51st minute. Volleyed a near-post effort on target on 63. Involved in the build-up to United's fourth. Effective runs throughout.

Substitutes:

Noussair Mazraoui (on for Shaw, 74') - 6/10: Unimpressive against Hull last week, better this week.

Leny Yaoro (on for Dalot, 74') - 6/10: Solid if unspectacular.

Patrick Dorgu (on for Rashford, 80') - N/A.

Benjamin Sesko (on for Cunha, 80') - N/A.

Andrey Santos (on for Mainoo, 80') - N/A.

Ipswich ratings:

Kjell Scherpen - 5/10: Tallest player in Premier League history, at 2.06m. Tipped a Dalo effort over the bar early on. Beaten at the near post by a ferocious Fernandes finish for United's opener. Lobbed by Mbeumo for fifth. No chance with other goals. Good saves from Rashford and Cunha.

Dara O'Shea - 6/10: Republic of Ireland full-back had his hands full up against Rashford, losing him once at the back post, resulting in Scherpen making a fine close-range save.

Issa Diop - 6/10: Former West Ham and Fulham defender made an important block immediately after Mbeumo's unbelievable miss in the second half. His long legs helped make a few good interceptions, but Ipswich's defence was ripped apart in the second half.

Jacob Greaves - 5/10: Crucial sliding tackle inside the box to deny Shaw the chance of scoring a rare goal in the first half. A nightmare couple of minutes followed when he scored an own goal, gave away a penalty and was then booked as Ipswich conceded two quickfire goals.

Leif Davis - 7/10: Superb pass put Maeda through on goal. Opened scoring with a superb first-time finish and almost had another with an easier chance minutes later, but Semmens tipped his shot over. An unlucky deflection led to Fernandes scoring the team's third.

Sasa Lukic - 6/10: The Serbian midfielder picked up the game's first booking just after the half-hour mark for bundling over Tielemans. Could not catch up to Fernandes and stop the Portuguese levelling the score.

Marcelino Nunez - 6/10: Scored two in the midweek League Cup win over Leicester, including one from 45 yards out, but it was his disastrous slip that led to United making it 1-1 here.

Daizan Maeda - 7/10: Japanese international almost scored his first goal for the club after moving from Celtic, only for Semmens to produce an excellent stop from his left-footed strike.

Julio Enciso - 6/10: Showed blistering pace to get in front of the United defence on counter-attack in the first half but was denied by Semmens. Fired a shot over the bar just after half-time. Did well to pick Martinez's pocket and set up Akpom's consolation.

Abdul Fatawu - 7/10: Magnificent surging run down the right, leaving Shaw in his wake before picking out Davis for Ipswich's opener. His cross almost saw the same player make it 2-0 not long after. Booked for a follow-through tackle on Mbeumo.

Emersonn - 5/10: Summer signing scored the opener against Sunderland last week but couldn't make an impact at Old Trafford and was taken off at the break.

Substitutes:

Chuba Akpom (on for Emersonn, 46') - 6/10: Was furious that Maguire was not pulled up for a handball committed in front of him ahead of United's second. Tapped home a late consolation.

Exequiel Palacios (on for Munez, 62') - 6/10: World Cup winner with Argentina had only joined Ipswich from Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday but he had no chance to shine as United were in the ascendancy.

Abdoul Ouattara (on for Lukic, 73') - 6/10: Joined Ipswich from Strasbourg in the summer at the same time as Julio Enciso, but the game was over by the time he was introduced.

Darnell Furlong (on for Maeda, 73') - 6/10: Like Ouattara, he had no chance to change the game with United in charge.