Liverpool v Nottingham Forest player ratings: Isak 4, Munoz 7; Williams 8, McAtee 7

Liverpool twice trailed to Nottingham Forest before coming back to earn a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw at Anfield.

On a day it was announced Liverpool had agreed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola that could be worth £123 million, it was notable how little Alexander Isak was involved in the game, though he did get on the scoresheet.

Dan Ndoye scored his first Nottingham Forest goal since the opening weekend of last season to put the away side ahead. Isak, who had another disappointing game, levelled the score on the hour, slotting home after good wing play from Cody Gakpo.

Alisson Becker fouled former Liverpool teammate Neco Williams in the penalty area, conceding a penalty. Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White stepped up and dispatched his shot in the top left corner.

Victor Munoz, a summer signing from Osasuna, then showed great feet to turn and shoot, and his effort crashed in off the underside of the bar via a slight deflection.

It leaves Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola still searching for his first league win following last weekend's 2-2 draw against Newcastle United.

What they said

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola: "We were poor in the first half. We improved a lot our performance in the second half; we came from behind twice, but I think the first half didn't allow us to win the game at the end."

Nottingham Forest defender Neco Williams: "Everyone knows how difficult it is to come to this place, Liverpool have world-class players. We take a point and move on."

Liverpool ratings

Alisson Becker - 5/10: A sensational save from Ndoye to stop Forest going 2-0 up. Gave away the penalty that put Forest back ahead.

Jeremie Frimpong - 6/10: Looked to get involved in the attacks but his final delivery was poor. Having said that, he looks better going forward than in defence.

Jeremy Jacquet - 6/10: A superb block to deny Igor Jesus a chance early on. He was guilty of switching off from a quick throw-in; Williams stole in behind him and was brought down by Alisson for a penalty.

Virgil van Dijk - 7/10: Thundered into some early challenges and was imperious in the air. Still showing Jacquet the ropes in what it takes to be a top Premier League defender.

Milos Kerkez - 4/10: Was given a torrid time by Anthony Elanga in Liverpool's opening game. Improved here but some of his passing was poor.

Alexis Mac Allister - 4/10: Had a poor game. Guilty of not moving the ball quickly enough. No surprise to see him come off midway through the second half.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 6/10: Bent an inviting ball in for Isak, who, for some reason, elected not to hit a first-time shot and the ball trickled out for a goal kick. Came close with a trademark free kick late on. Had a quiet game otherwise.

Florian Wirtz — 7/10: Had a goal ruled out just past the half-hour mark after Frimpong was ruled offside by VAR. Tested Sels with a terrific header on 38 minutes that the Forest keeper was equal to. Booked for a tug on Murillo. Supplied the pass for Munoz to equalise. Looked really lively.

Cody Gakpo - 7/10: Lined up on the right side of Liverpool's attack and looked much more of a threat on that wing than he does cutting in from the left. Put some dangerous crosses in for teammates, with Isak the main beneficiary with a goal just before the hour.

Victor Munoz - 7/10: Presented with a golden chance to equalise just before the break but his effort sailed just over. Headed way over in the second half but a lethal finish on 81 minutes earned Liverpool a point.

Alexander Isak - 4/10: Endured an unhappy opening day against former club Newcastle last weekend and again disappointed here. He had only eight touches of the ball before popping up with the equaliser on 59 minutes.

Subs

Konstantinos Tsimikas (on for Kerkez, 70') - 4/10: Stuck to his task coming on at left-back.

Ryan Gravenberch (on for Gakpo, 70') - 6/10: Brought energy into Liverpool's attack.

Rio Ngumoha (on for Frimpong, 70') - 5/10: Celebrating his 18th birthday. Always looked to get involved but too often his final ball lets him down.

Ronald Araujo (on for Jacquet, 76') - 5/10: Deployed at right-back to steady the ship as Liverpool searched for a winner.

Trey Nyoni (on for Mac Allister, 76') - 5/10: One nice touch and turn.

Nottingham Forest ratings

Matz Sels - 7/10: Didn't have anything to do in a quiet first half before pulling off a fingertip save from Wirtz's header on 38 minutes. His punt upfield led to Forest's opener.

Jair Cunha - 6/10: Didn't allow any Liverpool attacks to develop down his right flank. Clattered into the hoardings after a shove by Munoz but was OK to carry on.

Nicola Milenkovic - 6/10: Won his headers and his tackles. Solid performance.

Murillo - 7/10: Put in an important challenge with Frimpong about to pull the trigger just before the break.

Ola Aina - 7/10: Turned Munoz inside out before crossing for Ndoye, who saw his effort pushed onto the crossbar by Alisson. Booked and replaced late on.

James McAtee - 7/10: Was the best player on the pitch in the opening 45 minutes, dictating the play from midfield. Forced into more defensive work in the second half and was up to the task.

Xaver Schlager - 7/10: Shielded the Forest back three superbly. Worked well in tandem with McAtee.

Neco Williams - 8/10: Important tackle to deny Gakpo a goalscoring opportunity on seven minutes. Did the same early in the second half to deny Wirtz. Bombed on while Liverpool dallied at a throw-in and drew a foul from Alisson that led to Forest's penalty. Impressed against his former club.

Dan Ndoye - 7/10: Hadn't scored since the opening day of the 2025/26 season. Guided a header just wide on 18 minutes before breaking the deadlock with a superb low finish on 24 minutes.

Morgan Gibbs-White - 7/10: Involved in the goal that put Forest ahead, passing to the unmarked Ndoye. Then stepped up to take the penalty to put Forest back in front.

Igor Jesus - 6/10: Failed to get a strong enough connection after Ndoye headed into his path, with Jacquet forced into a superb block. Strong hold-up play in the lead-up to Forest's first goal. Booked for a challenge on Mac Allister.

Subs

Liam Delap (on for Ndoye, 65') - 7/10: Forest's record signing showed quick thinking to find Williams with a quick throw that led to the penalty that put Forest back in front. Looked sharp.

Luka Netz (on for Aina, 85') - N/A.

Callum Hudson-Odoi (on for McAtee, 90+1') - N/A.

Nicolas Dominguez (on for Jesus, 90+1') - N/A.