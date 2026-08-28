Road legal: UAE's own 'Lincoln Lawyer' turns van into mobile office to beat traffic

When Emirati lawyer Abdullah Al Nasser found himself running late for a meeting in Ajman after being stuck in a traffic jam, he was driven to make a change.

He swiftly cut through the congestion, pulled over to the roadside and connected to the internet to make a virtual conference call.

That experience made him reflect on how much of his daily work could be carried out without being tied to a traditional office.

He decided to set up his Mercedes Maybach van as a mobile office where he could conduct consultations, client meetings and discussions with his legal team.

The move was reminiscent of the novel and movie hit, The Lincoln Lawyer, in which a defence lawyer turns his car into his office to beat the busy Los Angeles traffic.

“I can have access to the internet at any time in the UAE, but road challenges can sometimes be an obstacle to our work,” said Mr Al Nasser, founder of Araa Advocates Group.

“Our country and our leaders have provided us with state-of-the-art digital infrastructure, like superfast internet and digital judicial services.

“The van is my way of building on that digital environment to make legal work more flexible and accessible.”

Road to success

Abdullah Al Nasser has a conference call while on the move. Ahmed Ramzan / The National Show caption: Abdullah Al Nasser has a conference call while on the move. …

Mr Al Nasser said more than 70 per cent of his legal services are provided from the vehicle.

A large screen allows him to hold meetings remotely, while the space can also be used for face-to-face consultations while he is driven to locations across the UAE.

“If I have a 30-minute traffic delay, I can meet client online and give legal consultation,” he said.

He also picks up clients in the van, turning the journey into an opportunity to discuss their cases or provide legal services.

“It is nice that you take the client for a spin and discuss the cases or provide a consultancy session,” he said. “Being in a van on the road with the client will strengthen the bond.”

The concept has been welcomed by clients, as it allows Mr Al Nasser to bring his service closer to them.

Salah Ahmed, a Sudanese resident in Dubai involved with a financial case, was surprised when the lawyer arrived at his doorstep with the van.

“When I sat in the van with him and discussed my case, I forgot that I was in a van. He held a virtual meeting with his team and answered all my questions. It was an innovative idea,” Mr Ahmed told The National.

Mr Al Nasser agreed to represent Mr Ahmed in court and used a laptop to sign the agreement to do so.

“It reduced time and effort. Sometimes it’s difficult to have a parking spot near a lawyer's office. It is smooth and quick service,” added Mr Ahmed.

Workplace evolution

Abdullah Al Nasser says more than 70 per cent of his legal services are provided from the van. Ahmed Ramzan / The National Show caption: Abdullah Al Nasser says more than 70 per cent of his legal s…

For Mr Al Nasser, the mobile office highlights a wider change in the way business is conducted in the UAE, particularly since the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital services and remote working.

“I represent my clients on local and federal levels in different specialities like criminal, civil, commercial and financial cases. Law work is not bureaucratic and I don’t need to provide my service from behind the desk,” he said.

He said using the van could also help to reduce the number of vehicles travelling to business meetings and contribute to lower emissions.

“That means fewer cars on the roads and also give me enough time to sit with the team and discuss our work while a driver is taking us to any area,” he said.

Mr Al Nasser said he does not attend court remotely from the vehicle, as there are requirements governing the setting and technical arrangement for such hearings.

“Courts instruct remote-hearing participants to be in a quiet, appropriate place that respects the dignity of the judiciary,” he said.

His ability to carry out legal services while out on the road shows how advanced technology is vital to promoting workplace flexibility, he added.

“Give me a laptop and a connection to the internet and in my mobile office I can provide most legal services.”