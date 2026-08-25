Dubai Police issue warning over online visa and job scams

Dubai Police on Tuesday issued a renewed warning to the public over the threat posed by online fraudsters claiming to offer jobs and visas in exchange for cash.

The force said scammers – often using the names of unlicensed companies, or posing as official bodies – were increasingly using social media and messaging apps in an effort to deceive victims.

The anti-fraud centre at Dubai Police – as part of its ongoing Be Aware of Fraud awareness campaign – emphasised the importance of completing all visa and other important transactions through official channels.

They urged people to exercise caution and avoid being misled by false promises of visas or jobs obtained through illegal means.

Members of the public were advised to report fraudulent activity immediately through the Dubai Police smart app, the eCrime platform for cybercrime reports, or by calling 901.

Tips to stay safe from labour and visa fraud

People can take the following steps to ensure they do not fall foul of scams.