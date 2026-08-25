Dubai Police issue warning over online visa and job scams

Dubai Police on Tuesday issued a renewed warning to the public over the threat posed by online fraudsters claiming to offer jobs and visas in exchange for cash.
The force said scammers – often using the names of unlicensed companies, or posing as official bodies – were increasingly using social media and messaging apps in an effort to deceive victims.
The anti-fraud centre at Dubai Police – as part of its ongoing Be Aware of Fraud awareness campaign – emphasised the importance of completing all visa and other important transactions through official channels.
They urged people to exercise caution and avoid being misled by false promises of visas or jobs obtained through illegal means.
Members of the public were advised to report fraudulent activity immediately through the Dubai Police smart app, the eCrime platform for cybercrime reports, or by calling 901.
Tips to stay safe from labour and visa fraud
People can take the following steps to ensure they do not fall foul of scams.
- If you receive a job offer in the UAE, ensure you obtain an offer letter issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) and signed by the authorised manager.
- Verify the job offer’s validity using its reference number through the application status inquiry service on the MOHRE website.
- Once you sign the offer letter, the employer will send you an electronic entry permit for employment, allowing you to enter the country.
- A visit or tourist entry permit/visa does not give you the right to work in the UAE. Working under a visit or tourist visa will result in fines and legal liability.
- Employers are responsible for recruitment expenses in accordance with UAE Labour Law. Search the company’s English and Arabic names in the National Economic Register and get their details.
- For employment contract and recruitment enquiries, contact MOHRE by phone at 009716-802-7666, email ask@mohre.gov.ae, or use the live chat service.
- If your visa/entry permit was issued in Dubai, you can verify its validity on the website of GDRFA.
- Verify the validity of an entry permit/visa issued from Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah or Fujairah on the eChannels platform of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP).
- Residency visas cannot be processed for applicants outside the UAE. Applicants must enter the country with a valid entry permit and remain in the UAE until the residency visa is issued.