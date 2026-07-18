Dubai Police issue warning over scam adverts offering visas and jobs for cash

Police in Dubai warned the public to beware of social media adverts claiming to offer visas and jobs in exchange for money.

In a post on social media on Saturday, the force urged people to be alert to “fraudulent advertisements and messages promoting work, residency or visit visas in exchange for money”.

“These ads circulate on social media platforms and messaging apps, using the names of unlicensed companies or offices, or impersonating official entities, in an attempt to lure victims and steal their money,” Dubai Police said as part of its Be Aware of Fraud campaign.

Residents were advised to make payments only through official channels, not third parties. Police also stressed the need to verify the authenticity of visa offers before proceeding.