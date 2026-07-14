Egyptian scammers make $500,000 from fake marriage paperwork

Egyptian fraudsters made more than $500,000 by issuing fake marriage paperwork to brides and grooms-to-be, authorities believe.

Nineteen suspects were arrested over the alleged scam, in which couples were duped into paying for forged medical certificates – which are required under a health initiative by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

Egypt's Administrative Control Authority said it had uncovered a criminal network operating websites and social media accounts that impersonated the initiative.

In a statement on Tuesday, the authority said investigators from its cybercrime unit, working with Egypt's Health Ministry, had identified 19 suspects allegedly involved in deceiving couples seeking the mandatory medical tests.

The group is accused of issuing forged certificates and illegally collecting examination fees through its fake online platforms.

After approval by prosecutors, authorities arrested the suspects and searched locations linked to the operation.

Investigators said they had seized forged documents purportedly issued by the Health Ministry, counterfeit stamps attributed to government and private entities, as well as computers, electronic devices and printers allegedly used in the scam.

The authority said cash, property contracts and other assets believed to be proceeds of the operation were confiscated, with the total value estimated at 26 million Egyptian pounds ($520,000).

The Administrative Control Authority urged the public to use official and approved platforms only when accessing government services, and to report any suspected cases of online fraud to the relevant authorities.

In February 2023, Egypt introduced a presidential initiative to examine couples-to-be for certain diseases.

The medical examination includes tests for Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and HIV. It also checks for non-communicable diseases, namely diabetes and high blood pressure.

The initiative is open to Egyptian citizens and foreign residents.