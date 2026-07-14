Motorists in UAE urged to watch out for online insurance scams

Car owners in the UAE have been warned not to fall for scams from fake insurance providers online.

The Ministry of Interior issued the warning on Tuesday, saying an increasing number of fraudsters are posing as vehicle insurance brokers and advertising their services at unrealistic prices to deceive customers.

The ministry said motorists, who are increasingly searching online for insurance deals, are enticed by rates offered at significantly below the market price and then asked to transfer payment directly as a result of a false sense of value and urgency.

People are urged to ensure that insurance companies or brokers are legitimate and operating on approved digital platforms before parting with their money. They should be wary of unusually attractive offers and avoid engaging with any adverts they suspect are fraudulent.

The warning comes after the ministry held a workshop in Abu Dhabi last week to discuss the development of a national strategy to combat cyber crime.

The workshop brought together police leaders from across the UAE, representatives of the federal and local prosecutors, the Central Bank, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, as well as several ministries and partner entities.

Its sessions focused on reviewing global trends in cyber fraud and discussed potential tactics in tackling the evolving nature of such crime, including legislation and proactive measures that take advantage of smart connectivity and the use of artificial intelligence.