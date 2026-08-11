Visiting the UAE this year? Free visas, insurance and other tourist perks offered

Tourists visiting the UAE this summer can take advantage of a growing number of incentives, from free visas and hotel stays to complimentary travel insurance and attraction tickets.

The latest incentive comes from Abu Dhabi, where Indian tourists can get free UAE entry visas when booking through participating travel partners between August and October.

It joins a growing list of perks available to holidaymakers visiting the Emirates, whether they are flying to Dubai or Abu Dhabi, stopping over for a few days or travelling with their families.

Here are some of the offers visitors can take advantage of.

Free UAE visas for Indian tourists

Indian passport holders can save on the cost of entering the UAE under a new programme from the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

Running from August to October 31, the initiative allows participating travel partners to provide complimentary UAE entry visas when Indian tourists book an Abu Dhabi holiday through them. The programme applies to bookings that include a minimum three-night stay in Abu Dhabi.

The free visa is not automatically available to every Indian traveller, so visitors should check whether their travel agent or tour operator is participating in the programme before booking.

The initiative is designed to make travelling to the emirate easier and more affordable for visitors from India, one of Abu Dhabi's key tourism markets.

Up to Dh3,000 in hotel, attraction and dining perks in Dubai

Dubai is encouraging UAE residents to invite friends and family from overseas with a package of deals worth about Dh3,000.

Under the Dubai Invite scheme, residents who nominate friends or family to visit Dubai between July 20 and October 31 can unlock a range of hotel, attraction and dining offers once their guests arrive.

Residents can nominate as many visitors as they wish, with up to five registered at one time. They must be aged 18 or older and hold a valid Emirates ID, while their nominated guests must not be UAE residents and must hold a tourist visa or be eligible for a visa on arrival.

The offers include discounts of up to 45 per cent at participating hotels, complimentary room upgrades and hotel credit.

Visitors can also benefit from free admission to Aquaventure World and IMG Worlds of Adventure, as well as 50 per cent off admission to Grand Hyatt Dubai Waterpark and a range of dining deals.

Once a nominated visitor arrives, the UAE resident receives details of how to redeem the offers within three working days. The benefits are valid until December 31.

Two free nights at a five-star Dubai hotel with Emirates

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai is located in Business Bay. Photo: Marriott International Show caption: JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai is located in Business Bay. …

Some Emirates passengers travelling to Dubai this summer can enjoy up to two complimentary nights at the five-star JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai.

Economy Class and Premium Economy passengers are eligible for a free one-night stay, while Business Class and First Class passengers can receive two complimentary nights.

The promotion applies to travellers who booked return Emirates flights to or via Dubai between June 22 and July 12 for travel between June 25 and September 30.

That means the booking window has now closed, but passengers who secured eligible tickets during the promotional period can still take advantage of the free stay until the end of September.

The offer is available whether Dubai is the passenger's final destination or simply a stopover on a longer journey.

Eligible passengers need to send Emirates their booking reference, arrival date, passenger names and contact details to receive confirmation of the hotel stay.

Emirates passengers can also hold on to their boarding passes to access special offers and discounts from participating partners in Dubai and elsewhere in the UAE.

Free medical travel insurance with Etihad

A complimentary medical travel insurance is included with qualifying Etihad tickets. EPA Show caption: A complimentary medical travel insurance is included with qu…

International travellers flying into Abu Dhabi with Etihad Airways can receive complimentary medical travel insurance as part of an initiative launched with DCT Abu Dhabi.

The insurance, provided by Daman, is automatically included with qualifying Etihad tickets and does not require passengers to submit a separate application.

It is available from July until December and covers eligible international visitors for up to 15 days while in the UAE.

The benefit also extends to eligible travellers using Etihad's stopover programme, giving passengers breaking up a longer journey in Abu Dhabi additional protection during their stay.

To qualify, visitors must be arriving in Abu Dhabi on an Etihad-operated flight, with their journey originating and their ticket purchased outside the UAE.

Free summer visas for children

Families visiting any of the seven emirates can also take advantage of a long-standing summer visa incentive.

Introduced by the UAE Cabinet in 2018, the scheme exempts accompanying dependants of foreign tourists under the age of 18 from visa fees during the summer.

The exemption applies every year from July 15 to September 15, meaning families travelling to the UAE during the 2026 summer period can currently benefit.

The measure was introduced to strengthen the UAE's position as a family tourism destination and reduce the cost of summer holidays for parents travelling with children.

The exemption applies to visa fees for eligible children accompanying their parents, rather than making entry free for every family visiting the UAE.

Extra protection when travel is disrupted with Emirates

Emirates' Comprehensive Travel Cover includes trip cancellation cover, compensation for delayed or lost baggage, unlimited medical expenses and emergency evacuation cover worldwide. EPA Show caption: Emirates' Comprehensive Travel Cover includes trip cancellat…

Emirates has also expanded the protection available to international passengers through its Comprehensive Travel Cover.

Unlike Etihad's medical insurance, the Emirates policy is a paid product rather than a complimentary benefit.

Available since June 17, the policy includes trip cancellation cover, compensation for delayed or lost baggage, unlimited medical expenses and emergency evacuation cover worldwide.

It also includes protection specifically for conflict-related disruption. Passengers can receive reimbursement of up to $25,000 for medical expenses linked to conflict-related incidents, as well as a free extension of their trip for up to 30 days.

Emirates has separately said that when its own services are unavailable, it can rebook disrupted customers on other airlines at no additional cost, including when flights have been cancelled because of conflict-related disruption.

The insurance can be purchased when booking a flight or added to an existing reservation through Emirates' Manage Booking service.