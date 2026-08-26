Abu Dhabi drivers can keep seized vehicles at home for Dh15 per day

Abu Dhabi Police have reminded drivers that they can keep impounded vehicles at home for Dh15 per day.

The Smart Vehicle Seizure service by Abu Dhabi Police allows customers to request that a seized car remain in their custody at a specified location, rather than being held at a police facility.

A smart electronic device is installed inside the vehicle and alerts a monitoring room if it is moved from its approved location or if any service requirements are breached.

Dubai Police last week said they had impounded 497 vehicles in the first six months of this year over unpaid fines.

The smart impounding service can be requested through the Abu Dhabi Government's Tamm platform or at police customer service centres, the force said in a social media update.

How it works

If a driver commits a traffic violation that requires authorities to seize the vehicle, the owner must visit the police customer service centre in person or appoint someone through a power of attorney for the smart service.

The smart service covers light and heavy vehicles, lorries and buses, and applies to most traffic violations.

Motorists must visit the facility with their Emirates ID and sign a declaration confirming their agreement to the service requirements.

Drivers can identify their vehicle and any associated violations and pay the required fees before taking the vehicle to a customer service centre, where a police officer installs the smart device.

The system allows Abu Dhabi Police to monitor the seized vehicle remotely while allowing its owner to keep it at an approved location.

Vehicle impoundment

Motorists committing serious traffic offences, such as dangerous driving, jumping a red light and street racing face immediate vehicle impoundment and fines.

According to Law No 5 of 2020, reckless drivers in Abu Dhabi will have to pay fines of up to Dh50,000 ($13,600) to have their cars released after serious traffic offences.

A car can also be impounded when a driver drives recklessly, uses concealed or distorted licence plates or deliberately collides with a police car.

Here are some of the violations that can lead to vehicle seizure and penalties: